PayGround Announces Sales Team Expansion

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround, a healthcare payments platform, is significantly expanding its sales team, a move that empowers the organization to focus on growth in 2022.

"Our focus in 2021 was on platform maturity — patient financing, EHR integrations , a mobile app for consumers and more," says PayGround CEO Drew Mercer. "This year, it's all about the growth of the business and where we go from here."

PayGround expects to achieve 4X growth this year, and its latest sales leadership hires will facilitate its expansion. PayGround plans to add more sales professionals throughout the year.

Trey Sturdy recently joined PayGround as Sales Director. With previous sales positions at Waystar and Olive AI, his expertise includes building top-of-funnel sales within supply chain, pharmacy and revenue cycle services. He is responsible for scaling PayGround's digital wallet across ambulatory providers.

Garon Wilkens joined as Sales Director in November 2021, focusing on the mid-size and large ambulatory provider market. Wilkens has over 15 years of healthcare sales experience, including at Patientco. His experience spans ambulatory, acute care, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and independent physician associations (IPAs), and includes billing services, patient payments and patient financing.

Joe Karl joins PayGround as Enterprise Sales Director, focusing on large opportunities with hospitals and health systems as well as channel partnerships. Karl has 24 years of experience in the healthcare revenue cycle, working with hospitals, health systems, physician groups, clinics and revenue cycle management companies. As VP of Healthcare/Owner of Divdat Communications, he was responsible for all healthcare sales and was instrumental in negotiating the sale of its healthcare division.

Adam Younger has moved into his new role as Chief Revenue Officer and will serve as coach for the sales team. Adam led commercial teams for healthcare companies like Flatiron Health, McKesson, Olive AI and Waystar. After serving as PayGround's Chief Strategy Officer, he will now be responsible for all revenue targets for the business, championing the sales team, recruiting talent and building a place for sales professionals to advance their careers. He's also charged with building and executing on PayGround's go-to-market strategy and evaluating strategic partners.

"PayGround invested significantly to onboard top talent to drive growth this year," Younger says. "Since January, sales activities have already increased 12X from the prior quarter. This growth enables PayGround to bring healthcare's digital wallet to serve larger physician groups as well as hospital and health system market — a disruption the industry is primed for right now."

About PayGround

PayGround provides a payment platform enabling patients and their dependents to manage bills from across all providers in one platform. PayGround removes the complexities of paying a bill by helping patients understand their responsibility and providing various payment methods to fulfill that responsibility, including patient financing. Welcome to PayGround, the place for healthcare payments.

Media Inquiries: Jana Berrelleza, jana@payground.com

