Sartorius presents annual report for 2021

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science group Sartorius today has presented its 2021 Annual Report. Besides providing detailed information on its business performance, as well as on innovations, acquisitions and sustainability initiatives, the company also confirms its preliminary figures for fiscal 2021, which had already been published on January 27, 2022.

The company's outlook for fiscal 2022, updated on February 8, was also confirmed. Accordingly, Group sales revenue is expected to increase by about 15 percent to 19 percent. This includes an expected non-organic growth contribution from acquisitions of about 2 percentage points. The company's underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to reach about 34 percent. All figures for the forecast are based on constant currencies.

Key performance indicators for the full year of 2021



Sartorius Group



Bioprocess Solutions

Lab Products & Services

In millions of. €,

unless otherwise

specified 2021 20201 Δ in %

Reported Δ in %

cc2 2021 20201 Δ in %

Reported Δ in %

cc2 2021 20201 Δ in %

Reported Δ in %

cc2 Sales Revenue and Order Intake Order intake 4,267.9 2,836.3 50.5 52.3 3,483.5 2,238.1 55.6 57.6 784.4 598.2 31.1 32.6 Sales revenue 3,449.2 2,335.7 47.7 49.3 2,727.0 1,782.6 53.0 54.7 722.2 553.0 30.6 32.0 • EMEA3 1,411.0 935.1 50.9 50.8 1,130.5 698.5 61.9 61.8 280.5 236.6 18.6 18.3 • Americas3 1,141.2 812.2 40.5 45.5 913.1 651.3 40.2 45.1 228.2 160.9 41.8 47.2 • Asia | Pacific3 897.0 588.4 52.5 52.3 683.5 432.9 57.9 57.7 213.5 155.5 37.3 37.3 Earnings EBITDA4 1,175.0 692.2 69.7

986.3 575.9 71.3

188.8 116.3 62.3



EBITDA

margin4 in % 34.1 29.6



36.2 32.3





26.1 21.0





Relevant net

profit5 553.4 299.3 84.9

Net profit6 318.9 210.1 51.8

Financial Data per Share

Earnings per ordinary

share5 in € 8.08 4.37 85.0

Earnings per preference

share5 in € 8.09 4.38 84.8

Employees

Total Number as of

Dec 31 13,832 10,637

1 The figures for the reporting period 2020 were restated due to the finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisitions of BIA Separations and WaterSep BioSeparations. 2 In constant currencies abbreviated as "cc" 3 Acc. to the customer's location 4 Relevant / underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items 5 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate 6 After non-controlling interest



A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

