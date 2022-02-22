ADP Named a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing NEAT Matrix by NelsonHall

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm NelsonHall has positioned ADP as a Leader in its Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) NEAT 2021 assessment, which analyzes the performance of vendors offering RPO and total talent acquisition services. Recognized for helping its clients maximize their talent pipeline, ADP was positioned as an Overall Leader as well as a Leader across all categories including Talent Acquisition Transformation Journey, Innovation in Technology and Tools, Innovation in Services, and Geographic Footprint & Scalability.

"We aim to deliver immediate value with flexible service delivery adaptations, for all levels of outsourcing."

These accomplishments demonstrate ADP's commitment to supporting clients' immediate talent needs and designing data-driven solutions to help clients succeed as the world of work changes. "ADP was identified as an overall Leader in the NEAT assessment based on its continuing ability to adapt and add to its range of programs, services, and technology, presenting organizations with many options to support their changing/maturing hiring needs," said Nikki Edwards, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice.

"As workers reprioritize their needs and the nature of work changes, employers are faced with the pressure to adapt to new talent demands," said Tina Tromiczak, senior vice president at ADP. "Employers are now recruiting talent remotely in some instances and navigating the need for greater flexibility. We are continually evolving our solutions and the support we provide to ensure clients don't have to worry about talent. We aim to deliver immediate value with flexible service delivery adaptations, for all levels of outsourcing."

As the talent landscape continues to change, ADP remains committed to supporting clients in eliminating hiring barriers, helping speed up client hiring processes and assisting in raising talent attraction. Additionally, ADP consults extensively on talent strategy, from advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion to driving employee retention, notably facilitating surveys to identify turnover trends, using data models and aggregating information to help determine why employees are leaving.

ADP RPO was also recognized for its AIRS recruitment training program, which features regularly updated curriculum to help recruiters stay up to date on recruitment trends. Additional strengths include ADP DataCloud's analytics platform with predictive modeling capabilities and ADP Marketplace with its network of HR solutions ready to share data quickly and securely with ADP's platforms via APIs.

The NelsonHall RPO NEAT analyzes the performance of vendors on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and their ability to meet client future requirements. Vendors are identified in one of four categories: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players. Scoring is based on a combination of factors including analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients.

ADP RPO is the Recruitment Process Outsourcing arm of ADP, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions. Delivering on the needs of large enterprises, ADP RPO provides end-to-end talent acquisition and turnover consulting, employment branding, strategic recruiting solutions (executive, military, diversity, university), data analytics/benchmarking, workforce planning, recruiting/applicant tracking technology, offer letter management, and vendor management for exempt and non-exempt hires across all industries. ADP owns AIRS recruitment training, the industry standard for certified recruitment training offering 8 certifications and 35 recruiter led courses and outplacement services.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

