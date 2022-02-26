5WPR President on Mascots as a Successful TikTok Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to 5WPR President Dara Busch, a mascot can help a business reach new heights. The use of mascots in brand marketing is not a new concept. According to a study, brands that use mascots in their campaigns observed a nearly 41% increase in their profits. A brand mascot reinforces a brand's personality in its marketing. The most popular mascots are derived from objects, animals, people, and even fictional characters. They can have a wide range of applications, such as being used in websites, logos, icons, and in mobile apps.

TikTok and mascots

The Empire State Building's TikTok strategy features its two mascots—the building itself and TikTok. According to Abigail Rickards, VP of Marketing for Empire State Realty Trust, mascot content leads to more TikTok success. Based on overall engagement rate, mascot content performs best. It also doesn't take much time to create and edit a video centered around a character, as shooting an entirely new concept would.

The catalyst

The mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, Gritty, might not have the biggest TikTok following, but his emergence was the biggest catalyst for bringing mascots to TikTok. Lots of teams saw Gritty's success as an opportunity for their mascot to have a true brand of their own and social appeal outside a stadium. Having a mascot that's viral by nature makes marketing it to the masses much easier. Given below are some mascots that have really made an impact on Tiktok.

Mr. Mucus

Mucinex became the first OTC drug to team up with TikTok, coming up with the campaign #Toosicktobesick. Choreographers for the campaign made a zombie dance with the cough medicine's mascot, Mr. Mucus, to demonstrate how Mucinex combats the zombie-like symptoms that come along with a bad cold or flu. People on TikTok shared their best versions of the zombie dance with the #beatthezombiefunk hashtag for cash prizes and VIP experiences. The campaign racked up more than 400 million views in just five days.

Cosmo the cougar

Brigham Young University understands that TikTok is all about fun—the job of its mascot, Cosmo the Cougar, is to delight fans. Cosmo's first video of doing 'TheRollie' with the BYU dance team at a football game earned 27.6 million likes. TikTok-ers tend to prefer lighthearted content, even during challenging times like the pandemic. Cosmo adopted a lighthearted approach to 'addressing' COVID-19 with a video capturing his quarantine routine.

Duo

The language-learning app Duolingo has earned a lot of popularity thanks to the activities of their green owl mascot called Duo. Duo has a finger on the pulse of popular TikTok trends. The mascot has a chaotic and sassy personality that viewers love to engage with. Duolingo's popular TikTok videos feature Duo playfully threatening people to keep up with their language lessons. Sometimes, Duo can also be found in the comment section, sassing anyone who forgot their language lessons. By leveraging viral trends, Duo remains a playful and quirky brand voice.

