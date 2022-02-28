EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their February distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the February distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's February distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through February 28, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)













Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0035 3.20% $0.0104 1.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1060 96.80% $0.5371 98.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.5475 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 13.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 7.10%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

4.10%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 2.37%

















Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0818 29.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1373 100.00% $0.1562 56.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0366 13.30% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $0.2746 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 16.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 7.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-7.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 0.63%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0009 1.20% $0.0014 0.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0306 20.10% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0751 98.80% $0.1200 79.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.1520 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 9.70%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 9.22%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-3.99%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 0.77%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0506 31.10% $0.1867 28.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1120 68.90% $0.4637 71.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $0.6504 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 13.13%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 6.98%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-0.57%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 1.74%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0290 16.20% $0.1344 18.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1502 83.80% $0.5824 81.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $0.7168 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 15.11%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 7.21%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-3.21%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 1.80%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0036 3.30% $0.0065 3.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0556 51.50% $0.1376 63.70% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0488 45.20% $0.0719 33.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.2160 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 9.13%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 8.21%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-3.30%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 0.68%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0002 0.20% $0.0002 0.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1106 99.80% $0.2214 99.90% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.2216 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 11.09%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 8.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-5.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 0.73%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0027 2.90% $0.0082 2.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0902 97.10% $0.3634 97.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $0.3716 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 12.68%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 8.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-2.77%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 2.04%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0048 6.60% $0.0084 5.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0509 70.00% $0.1037 71.30% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0170 23.40% $0.0333 22.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.1454 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 8.77%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 8.35%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-3.73%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 0.70%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0218 16.80% $0.0718 13.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1082 83.20% $0.4482 86.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $0.5200 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 13.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 7.23%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-2.83%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 1.81%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0003 0.40% $0.0022 0.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0196 28.50% $0.0584 21.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0490 71.10% $0.2150 78.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.2756 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 11.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 8.28%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-1.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 2.07%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: February- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 100.00% $0.1416 100.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.1416 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1 6.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2 7.45%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3

-4.88%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4 0.62%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2022 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2022



View original content:

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management