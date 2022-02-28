GRAND UNION CELEBRATES LEGENDARY STORE GRAND OPENINGS

KEENE, N.H., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States has officially brought the iconic Grand Union supermarkets back to its beloved shoppers in New York state and Vermont. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers will operate these stores.

"The Grand Union stores are back and better than ever. We have taken an iconic brand that everyone loved and leveraged our best-in-class retail strategies to take this legendary brand to the next level. Shoppers will get great prices and an extensive selection of fresh and grocery staples. These stores have been specially designed and stocked to ensure braggingly happy customers with a customized local assortment," said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

"Each of these Grand Union stores will showcase C&S's already successful retail strategies and be supported by our strong wholesale supply chain. They will feature our latest innovations in digital programming, loyalty, private brands, category management, promotional strategies and fresh assortment, pricing and marketing," stated Eric Winn, Chief Operating Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

To celebrate the Grand Openings of these stores with shoppers ¾ special deals, giveaways and in-store ceremonies will be held at each store. During these events, Grand Union stores will provide donations to local community partners to help keep our communities strong.

Customers that join Grand Union's Red Dot Savings Program automatically receive discounts on their favorite items, digital coupons and much more! Join today at www.grandunion.com and start saving.

Grand Union Supermarket: 3836 Main Street, Warrensburg, New York 12885

Store Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli offers a wide selection of Boar's Head cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 2 at 9 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Warren County Nutrition Program.

Grand Union Supermarket: 12 S. Main Street & Norton Place, Rutland, Vermont 05701

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli offers a wide selection of Boar's Head cold cuts. The store's bakery can customize cakes for any occasion. This store also offers beer, wine and a selection of premium liquor.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 2 at 11:30 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Rutland Community Cupboard.

Grand Union Supermarket: 2 Gorman Way #1, Peru, New York 12972

Store Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli offers a wide selection of Boar's Head cold cuts.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 2 at 3:30 p.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Peru branch of the JCEO Food Pantry.

Grand Union Supermarket: 156 Church Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli offers a wide selection of Boar's Head cold cuts.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 3 at 9 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Saranac Lake branch of the JCEO Food Pantry.

Grand Union Supermarket: 22050 Seaway Shopping Center, Watertown, New York 13601

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including brick oven pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 3 at 1 p.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County.

Grand Union Supermarket: 217 Erie Boulevard West, Rome, New York 13440

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including an olive bar, pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 4 at 9 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to The Project Fibonacci® Foundation, Inc.

Grand Union Supermarket: 87 East State Street, Sherrill, New York 13461

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday – Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion. This store also features a pharmacy ¾ for a one-stop shop!

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 4 at 11 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to The KEYS Program.

Grand Union Supermarket: 5 Commons Drive, Cooperstown, New York 13326

Store Hours: Open 24 hours a day, Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 4 at 1:30 p.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Cooperstown Food Pantry.

Grand Union Supermarket: 54 East Main Street, Norwich, New York 13815

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 5 at 9 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to Helping Hands.

Grand Union Supermarket: 1145 Route 17-C, Owego, New York 13827

Store Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 5 at 11:30 a.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club.

Grand Union Supermarket: 3932 State Route 281, Cortland, New York 13045

Store Hours: Open 24 hours a day, Sunday to Saturday.

Special Features: This store features an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including pizza, wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli has an exclusive selection of specialty cheeses, salads and a wide variety of cold cuts. The store's bakery features a selection of fresh-baked desserts and can customize cakes for any occasion.

Grand Opening: The official Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on March 5 at 2 p.m., where store leadership will provide a donation to the Seven Valleys Health Coalition Food Rescue Program.

About Grand Union

Started in 1916, Grand Union was one of the first supermarkets in the United States. Today, there are 11 Grand Union stores in two states, including New York and Vermont. These supermarkets offer competitive prices on a wide variety of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand name groceries, as well as signature private brands. Each store contains specialized local assortments to meet local shoppers' needs. To find locations and learn more about the latest specials, visit www.grandunion.com.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.

