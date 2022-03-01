Beautycounter, the Industry-Leading Clean Beauty Brand, Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautycounter, the leader in clean beauty, today announced the appointment of Kara Trousdale as the company's Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate the next phase of the company's growth by making clean beauty accessible to more consumers. Trousdale brings deep experience in retail and supply chain to Beautycounter, and will be responsible for overseeing and innovating Beautycounter's omnichannel model.

"As a long-time customer and admirer of the business, I am thrilled to join Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer," said Trousdale. "It's an exciting time to work in beauty. Consumers are demanding safer products and greater transparency, and Beautycounter is leading on both fronts. I'm honored to have the opportunity to help grow this mission-driven business that puts the health of its consumers and the planet first."

In partnership with the Executive Leadership Team, Trousdale will focus on scaling the retail, e-commerce, field, and partnerships channels to further Beautycounter's mission to get safer products into the hands of everyone, while leading and defining the future of the global beauty industry. Trousdale's arrival comes at a pivotal period in the company's growth. Beautycounter was valued at $1B in April of 2021 as part of its partnership with The Carlyle Group, and Marc Rey was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in February as Founder Gregg Renfrew stepped into a new role as Executive Chair to deepen her focus on advocacy, community engagement, and brand innovation.

Trousdale joins Beautycounter following a nearly eight-year tenure at Amazon, where she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Fashion. In this role, she was responsible for elevating and activating consumer engagement around Amazon's fashion brands, as well as building and scaling emerging businesses and retail customer experiences. Prior to that, Trousdale held leadership positions at Amazon Grocery and Personal Care, as well as Supply Chain and Private Brands.

"Kara is an exceptional business strategist with an impressive track record of growing brands, having a deep, nuanced understanding of the needs of the modern consumer," said Marc Rey, CEO of Beautycounter. "She will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of the business."

"Kara's innovative approach to brand expansion coupled with her passion for Beautycounter's mission make her the perfect fit for the Chief Commercial Officer role," said Gregg Renfrew, Founder and Executive Chair. "I look forward to working closely with Kara in this next phase of our growth."

Beautycounter is a mission-driven, digitally native, clean beauty brand that has continued to lead and define the future of the global beauty industry since it was founded in 2011. The company's efforts have led the way for ingredient innovation and transparency, having introduced The Never List™ to ensure over 1,800 questionable or potentially harmful ingredients are never used in its product formulations as part of its Blueprint for Clean™ ; achieved clinically proven product efficacy, creating award-winning makeup and skin care, driving consumer loyalty; and prioritized advocacy to advance personal-care product safety. This consumer-first combination is what Beautycounter strives to consistently deliver for its community, and what sets it apart as the leader in the beauty industry.

About Beautycounter

Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011 and launched in 2013, Beautycounter is the leader in cleaner skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. Beautycounter is an omnichannel brand and is available today online, in physical retail stores, through strategic partnerships, and through its community of independent sellers across North America.

Beautycounter offers more than 100 products that have earned numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com, follow on Instagram @beautycounter, Twitter @beautycounterhq, Facebook @beautycounterhq, and YouTube @beautycounter.

