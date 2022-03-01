Berkshire Biomedical to Present at the LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical Corporation ("Berkshire" or the "Company"), focused on developing its proprietary drug dispensing technology to enhance patient wellness, announced today that John Timberlake, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit on March 17, 2022 at 2:55 pm PT. The presentation will highlight Berkshire's Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA™), a novel oral liquid dispensing system specifically designed to deliver accurate and precise doses of controlled and non-controlled prescription medications to only a biometrically authenticated Intended User, with the goal of enhancing patient wellness and providing remote monitoring.

"Presenting at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit provides an opportunity to showcase our proprietary, cloud-based, physician-enabled COPA device and its expected benefits to a range of key, potential investors and partners," stated Mr. Timberlake. "We look forward to enumerating the multiple advantages of COPA and its potential to revolutionize the standard-of-care in secure personalized medication delivery for improved patient compliance, adherence and medical outcomes."

About the Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Being held March 15-18, 2022, at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA., the Emerging Medtech Summit has a single mission: to bring together the most innovative medtech startups, active investors, and strategic buyers to deal-make and collaborate about the industry's future. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately-held medical device company. Berkshire is developing drug dispensing technologies designed to accurately and precisely deliver oral liquid drugs. This is accomplished by pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with cloud-based and physician-enabled remote management systems, to provide accurate personalized medication delivery to only the authenticated Intended User. The Company's lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA™), is an automated oral liquid dispensing system designed to deliver controlled and non-controlled oral liquid medications to only the authenticated Intended User upon confirmation of dual biometric identifications (fingerprint and dentition). Three overarching features combine to make the COPA system unique: security, compliance support (metrics) with remote monitoring and precise oral liquid dispensing. The Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of controlled oral liquid medications for chronic pain and opioid addiction medication assisted therapy, as the Company believes they have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA's features.

In the future, it will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics, possible clinical applications, and new businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and its COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com.

