Polly and National Automotive Experts/NWAN Announce New Partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a new strategic partnership with National Automotive Experts (NAE) and NWAN, a national provider and administrator of finance and insurance (F&I) products and dealer reinsurance programs. Together, the two companies will deliver Polly's innovative, cost-saving insurance platform to NAE/NWAN's network of dealers across the country.

Polly Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/Polly) (PRNewswire)

Polly's platform revolutionizes the car-buying process, bringing together insurance and automotive retailing to enable a more holistic car buying experience for consumers. On average, Polly customers who report savings save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I product offerings, giving dealers more profits as a result. Dealers within Polly's network report an average increase of 44 percent in their back-end gross.

"NAE/NWAN is a trailblazer in the industry, and renowned for their commitment to providing an outstanding mix of F&I products that set their dealer partners up for success and profitability," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of Polly. "These are core values that our companies share. As we realize our vision of transforming the car buying experience, we couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with NAE to provide our automotive insurance platform to dealers and car buyers within their network."

"Polly provides a solution to a massive void in the industry. This has been needed for years," said Cliff Childers, National Business Development Manager of National Automotive Experts/NWAN. "Their solution improves the customer experience at the dealer level and provides multiple revenue streams which we have seen firsthand with our clients."

"The Polly program has allowed my team to go out in the market and get our foot in the door at a dealership where we have not had a relationship," said David Tralongo, President of Holcomb & Associates. "The launch is simple, and the online system is easy to use. This has also allowed us access to the dealer principal which then in turn allows us the opportunity to propose new products into the dealership."

About Polly Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co.

About National Automotive Experts and NWAN

Since 1996, Strongsville, Ohio-based National Automotive Experts and its administration company, NWAN, have offered leading-edge protection products and specialized service and support to dealers and agents nationwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Morrow

802-316-4774

kmorrow@polly.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polly