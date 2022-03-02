SHARP NAMES KELLY STACKPOLE EAST REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT OF SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS

MONTVALE, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces today that Kelly Stackpole has been appointed as the East Regional Vice President of Sharp Business Systems (SBS). In this role, Kelly will be responsible for leading the overall efforts of the East Coast direct sales operations, including driving all regional branches to become centers of excellence. He will report directly to Joe O'Malley, Senior Vice President, SBS.

"We are excited to have Kelly lead our East Region, where we continue to see increased customer demand and opportunities for growth," said Joe O'Malley. "Kelly has a unique skillset in executive leadership, a strong technology focus, and an energetic approach that we know will permeate across our footprint and be of immense value to our customers."

Prior to Sharp, Kelly served as the President of the QBSI-Xerox Northwest Group for nine years. He helped grow QBSI-Xerox during his time as President by leading his team to pursue excellence in technology innovation and integrity, as well as promoting corporate citizenship. Prior to that role, Kelly was the Chief Financial Officer of the Northwest Group, where he led the company's core financial and operations functions in the region.

Said Kelly, "My passion has always been to enrich customer and employee lives to help them reach their full potential, while developing and maintaining strong relationships. Sharp Business Systems' mission and values aligns perfectly with this focus, so I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and help move forward these essential ideals."

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, laptops, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List both in 2020 and in 2022, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, SBS strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, IT management solutions, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

