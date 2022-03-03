Duke Energy supports fellow first responders in South Carolina with $500,000 in grants for emergency preparedness, resiliency initiatives

Duke Energy supports fellow first responders in South Carolina with $500,000 in grants for emergency preparedness, resiliency initiatives - Funding could support training or help purchase life-saving equipment.

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is creating a $500,000 microgrant program to help South Carolina communities weather future storms.

Households and businesses across the state in recent years have endured a number of significant and costly hurricanes, ice storms, floods and associated severe weather events. The Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program will help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

"Helping our communities prepare for and recover from severe weather takes significant resources that some communities across our state often don't have," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "We are committed to keeping South Carolina's economy and communities resilient and strong. These grants will help give our fellow first responders the tools and training they need to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

"Disaster preparedness begins and ends at home with members of our communities and with our first responders who know their communities best," said Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. "All of the major disasters South Carolina has experienced over the last few years have consistently proven our state's emergency management program. That system of support and coordination can only be made better when our local agencies have additional resources to train and plan for the types of large-scale emergencies their communities are most vulnerable to."

Grant details

Applicants can request funds up to $20,000. Nonprofits and governmental entities across all regions of the state are eligible to apply.

Grant applications may include, but are not limited to, projects that focus on:

Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios.

Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather.

Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life.

Community storm preparedness trainings, materials, kits or shelters.

Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios.

Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather.

The application process opens on March 7 and will close on April 29, with grant decisions to be shared by May 20.

The online grant application can be found on the Duke Energy Foundation website.

