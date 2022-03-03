Fantasy Flock and Chat Sports join Rumble and Locals

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble is proud to announce that both Fantasy Flock and Chat Sports will join Rumble and Locals. Both companies will produce exclusive content for the platforms. Fantasy Flock and Chat Sports specialize in interactive coverage that takes the audience behind the scenes and gives them instant access to cutting-edge tools and analysis.

"Adding Fantasy Flock and Chat Sports gets Rumble & Locals into the sports vertical in a very exclusive and meaningful way," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski ahead of the announcement. "We see Fantasy Flock and Chat Sports as the future of sports commentary, and the tip of the iceberg for Rumble's move into this genre."

Chat Sports will offer three live streams among twelve channels that will stop on other platforms after one hour and finish exclusively on Rumble. Chat Sports CEO James Yoder says of the move, "We are super excited to be partnering with Rumble to bring Chat Sports' shows to a new audience of millions of sports fans. And, our team of creators is thrilled to take on the opportunity with Locals to express themselves and form a deeper connection with their audience."

Chat Sports will move many of its channels to Rumble's video platform, including Cowboys Report, Raiders Report, Bears Now, 49ers Report, Chiefs Report, NFL Daily, Michigan Football Report, Browns Report, Giants Now, Warriors Today, Lakers Today and NBA Now. Raiders Report will also move to Locals for its subscription-based content.

Fantasy Flock will close its Patreon account and move subscription-based content exclusively to Locals. Fantasy Flock's Founder Mason Dodd says, "I'm very excited to officially be on both Rumble & Locals. I think the platforms will be great for people who enjoy fantasy sports."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

