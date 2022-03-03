Hippopotamus Attack Survivor and World-Renowned Speaker Paul Templer Announces Participation in the 36th Annual Marathon des Sables

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being halfway down a hippo's throat is enough adventure for a lifetime for most, but not for Paul Templer. While working as a safari guide, Templer and his tour group were attacked by a hippopotamus on the Zambezi River. In an effort to rescue his guide colleague, Templer lost his left arm. After the attack, close to death himself, Templer began recovering both physically and emotionally. Templer chose to use his experience and the media attention from his shocking story, to launch what became Templer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Paul Templer is excited to announce his most recent adventure. He will be challenging himself physically by participating in the Marathon des Sables from March 25 – April 4, 2022. This ultra-marathon through the Sahara Desert is the length of six regular marathons and participants carry all their equipment throughout the race. Templer is running to raise $1 million for Templer Foundation in honor of his beloved daughter Erin. To support Paul's campaign, donate today at https://www.templerfoundation.org/.

On June 28, 2020, Templer experienced every parent's worst nightmare, Erin died at only 15 years old. Templer Foundation and Erin's Light Early Intervention Program are her legacy.

"Running the Marathon des Sables in honor of my daughter Erin is extremely important to me," said Templer. "Carrying on her legacy by spreading the mission of Templer Foundation around the world and helping the children and families that need it most is my way of continuing to spread Erin's light and legacy around the world."

Templer Foundation provides services that can change a child's developmental trajectory and improve outcomes for children, families, and communities around the world. Its global initiative, Erin's Light Early Intervention Program, leverages the application of cutting-edge neuro-literacy, well-established educational modalities, and local community resources. The combination of these methods empowers parents, guardians, and caregivers of developmentally disabled children to enhance their quality of life and alleviate the stigmatization associated with their children, many of whom are medically fragile.

www.paultempler.com | www.templerfoundation.org | https://www.marathondessables.com/en/portrait/paul-templer-usa-1332

