Athletico Physical Therapy Announces Partnership with Texas Ballet Theater

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation services, announced today a new partnership with Texas Ballet Theater as the company's Official Physical Therapy Provider. Through the partnership, specialists from Athletico's Performing Arts Rehabilitation Program will evaluate, treat and educate performers on injury-prevention during practices, rehearsals and performances throughout the 2022 season.

Athletico Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

"Texas Ballet Theater is delighted to partner with Athletico Physical Therapy," said Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater. "Their expertise and holistic approach, prioritizing both artistry and athleticism, will provide critical support for our dancers."

Athletico's experienced staff will support both the physical and psychological needs of the performers, while emphasizing the importance of balancing athletic abilities with artistic expression through generalized conditioning and technical training. This proactive approach, in collaboration with Dr. Surve, UNT Health Science Center, and the Texas Center for Performing Arts Health, promotes wellness with safe and efficient injury management to facilitate performers' prompt return to the stage.

"We are very excited to partner with Texas Ballet Theater and support their talented artists with physical and occupational therapy services this season," said Brad Powell, PT, DPT and Regional Director, Athletico. "Dancers endure a demanding rehearsal and performance schedule, and it is important to not only treat injuries but also to educate performers on injury-prevention. Our number one goal is to keep their dancers healthy so they can continue to do what they love on stage."

Athletico's Performing Arts Rehabilitation Program provides specialized services to dancers and performing artists with the goal of evaluating, treating, and educating artists in the prevention of performance-related injuries. Athletico serves communities, employers and athletes at over 20 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, and at over 900 locations in 25 states nationwide.

Founded in 1961, Texas Ballet Theater is an internationally recognized ballet company comprised of world-class dancers and choreographers in North Texas. For more information on Texas Ballet Theater, visit: https://texasballettheater.org.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

