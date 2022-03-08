Cybrary Welcomes Four New Executives to Leadership Team

COLLEGE PARK, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary, the leading training platform for cybersecurity professionals, today announced the addition of four new leaders to their executive team, including Rob Usey as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Charlie Booth as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mary Fad as Vice President of Marketing, and Tonya Butler as Vice President of People. These executive appointments mark the beginning of the next chapter of company growth following the recent appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Hanes in June 2021.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rob, Charlie, Mary, and Tonya aboard the Cybrary team, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the company," said Cybrary CEO, Kevin Hanes. "Cyber threats are increasing and ever-evolving, and it is Cybrary's mission to help create a highly skilled workforce to fight these threats. 2022 will kick off the next phase of our growth, and we're confident that our new team will expand our position in the market as the leading cybersecurity professional development platform."

Prior to their new positions at Cybrary, these executives held a variety of roles throughout their respective industries. More specifically, with nearly 30 years of industry experience, CTO Rob Usey co-founded numerous technology companies with a focus on cybersecurity and Big Data, including Psydex, which was acquired by ICE, and KnowledgeX, which was acquired by IBM. Over his career, Usey has spent time involved with numerous Intelligence Community efforts and NGOs, including The Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS), where he is a Fellow and subject matter expert.

"I'm elated to be joining Cybrary, which is laser-focused on solving some of the cybersecurity industry's biggest challenges," said CTO Rob Usey. "They've already built one of the largest cyber communities with over three million industry professionals, and I'm looking forward to bringing innovative ideas and new capabilities to the platform that will enable us to expand our position in the marketplace."

Cybrary's newest CFO, Charlie Booth, was previously CFO of GasBuddy, where he launched a direct-to-consumer payments service and data strategy to more than 100 million users prior to the sale of the business to PDI Software. Before that, Booth was CFO of Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), an energy information services business, where he executed the sale of the company to IHSMarkit.

Mary Fad, VP of Marketing, was previously the Vice President of Digital & Demand Marketing at Ellucian, where she led the modernization of the company's demand engine to define, communicate, and execute a cohesive marketing strategy. Before Ellucian, Fad was the Vice President of Marketing at Virtru, a DC-based security startup focused on data privacy. She also worked in demand generation and marketing roles at both ThreatConnect and Forcepoint, where she developed and implemented brand strategy for two of the most well-respected security providers focused on mitigating security risk and reducing cyber complexity.

"Joining a company like Cybrary, especially at a time like this, is such a great opportunity to make a big difference in the lives of security professionals across the board, whether they're just getting started, looking to make a change, or simply hoping to upskill themselves to solve the cyber problems of tomorrow," added Fad. "I can't wait to hit the ground running and generate as much awareness as possible for the many security challenges of today while assisting those who need it the most."

VP of People, Tonya Butler (SHRM-CP), was previously head of HR at CPower, an energy management company in Baltimore, where she led a team of HR professionals and managed large scale people strategy. In total, Butler has over 20 years of progressive experience in creating and implementing the best in class employee experience and has dedicated her career to consistently focus on this while leading teams to retain talent and sustain engagement.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the leading cybersecurity training platform that combines professional development with mission-ready experiences to fully equip cyber practitioners at every stage of their career. Cybrary offers best in class training and certifications to help industry professionals build the skills and knowledge they need to confidently respond to the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3 million learners, from service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations and individuals alike, to be armed and ready to respond in the fight against constantly-evolving cyber threats. For more information on Cybrary and all our offerings, please visit www.cybrary.it.

