McLean & Company Launches HR Strategy for Industry to Build Leadership Capabilities for Today's Environment

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published new research and a strategy to help organizations build and develop personal and organizational leadership capabilities. The integrated leadership capabilities outlined in the recently released research will reduce failure and harness influence to thrive in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world.

To be successful in the current market, leaders need to adopt new frameworks for leadership and decision making. Those that continue to lead in traditional ways will struggle to compete. The 2021 McLean & Company Employee Engagement Survey, with 157 organization contributors, indicates that only 47% of executive leadership teams inspire their employees.

Poor leadership is the most significant cause of employee disengagement, and it's clear that a new approach to leadership is required. This new research outlines the root causes of why leaders are failing, which include:

Poor decision making – Leaders must make more decisions in a shorter period of time, yet the way leaders make decisions has not evolved. Insufficient adaptability – Leaders must model resilience and course-correct appropriately in today's continuously changing environment. However, transformations and leaders are regularly failing, indicating a lack of appropriate response. Lack of followership – Leaders must engage their followers to stand behind decisions and work together to reach a common goal. Unfortunately, today's approach to leadership no longer resonates with most employees.

Mclean & Company's integrated leadership strategy will help leaders understand the core complications in their organization. The framework focuses on three different primary functions of an organization: operating environment complications, technological complications, and behavioral complications. The firm's integrated leadership paradigm will set leaders up for success through five elements:

Be Planful

Learn to Learn

Distribute Leadership

Activate Networks

Incorporate Influence

