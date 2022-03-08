Smart Manufacturing Experience Helps Manufacturers Adopt Advanced Technologies, Secure the Future for Their Businesses

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Manufacturing Experience 2022, a hybrid in-person/livestreamed event, will help small to medium manufacturers (SMMs) leverage the power of advanced manufacturing technologies to improve their bottom line and advance their manufacturing operations in real-time.

The event, scheduled for June 7-9, 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, is sponsored by SME, CESMII, AMT and AMI, which have partnered for Smart Manufacturing Experience to meet the technology needs of SMMs. The sponsors work in collaboration with industry, academia and government agencies to bring solutions that drive the advancement of smart manufacturing operations.

New priorities are emerging along with the need for smart technologies to drive changes in the manufacturing ecosystem. Among the key factors for SMMs' survival in the coming decade will be successfully integrating smart and digital technologies as part of their businesses' digital transformation, adjusting for the impact of a changing supply chain, and successfully addressing the manufacturing labor shortage through both attracting new talent and training existing workers on new technologies.

"Growth in manufacturing is not only about adoption of technology that is smarter and faster, but it's also about making change when the global landscape shifts," said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "At Smart Manufacturing Experience, you will see first-hand how companies already are making smart changes, training their workforce, and getting great ROI. This event will expose you to eight key smart manufacturing disciplines that will show you the journey from a smart factory to a smart supply chain, and most of all, to a smart workforce, and you'll get to talk with these innovators about their experiences."

Willig said these eight disciplines or disruptive technologies will be prevalent at Smart Manufacturing Experience and can help manufacturers run a smarter factory by lowering downtime, managing change, and providing powerful insights into their operations, which can help ensure the future of their business.

"You thought you had time to adopt new technology – the world just told you, you don't," said Willig. "Smart manufacturing is driving change and setting the stage for the manufacturing industry to adapt faster than ever before to keep production and our economy going."

Conference Features Multiple Learning Paths

In addition to the exhibition, each day of Smart Manufacturing Experience will feature leading smart-technology solutions and will offer multiple learning paths or tracks to attendees. These will include keynote addresses chosen from among smart manufacturing's leading companies, workshops that provide detailed focus on technical and business topics, thought-leadership panels with key industry experts debating relevant issues, and 60 conference sessions about technology, issues and solutions that make sense for small- to medium-sized businesses.

