TB12 Opens New On-Location Site in West Palm Beach at HSS Florida

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TB12 , the health and wellness company co-founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero specializing in performance and active recovery, announces a new location further extending the brand's mission serving in collaboration with the medical community as a provider of injury solutions. TB12 Body Coaches will now service new and existing clients with added site residing at HSS Florida , the regional hub for U.S. world no. 1 in orthopedics Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), in West Palm Beach, Florida. The new onsite location will offer best-in-class services in partnership with TB12, starting March 8, 2022.

HSS Florida & TB12 (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to serve clients in West Palm Beach through HSS Florida as this partner location enables us to expand our TB12 brand footprint, while offering clients our proven methods, adding to the best-in-class services provided in orthopedics," says John Burns, CEO TB12. "TB12 Body Coaches will be available onsite for one-on-one consultations, personalized performance plans, and injury prevention programming, all part of the proven TB12 Method and systematic approach as we continue to further our reach to the masses."

HSS is the world leader in musculoskeletal health, founded in 1863 and consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and in the nation by US News & World Report. HSS opened the HSS Florida West Palm Beach center in 2020 to make the highest quality orthopedic, diagnostic imaging and rehabilitation services more accessible to the Florida community.

"This collaboration with TB12 is another example of how HSS is supporting the Florida community with better quality of life through better quality of movement," said HSS Florida President Michael Enriquez. "TB12 Body Coaching is a natural complement to the superior orthopedic care we provide."

Modeled and inspired by Tom Brady's training regimen, along with co-founder Alex Guerrero, the TB12 Method is a holistic, systematic approach to health and wellness to help clients live without pain and enable them to learn more about the lifestyle choices that will keep them healthy, resilient, and vital for years to come. TB12 Body Coaches develop customized programs for their clients, helping individuals integrate recovery, pliability, nutrition and functional strength and conditioning into their lives.

HSS Florida West Palm Beach, FL, will further the TB12 footprint and join Centers in Tampa, Boston, and Foxboro with plans for further expansion.

About TB12

TB12 is transforming global health & wellness by empowering athletes to prevent injury, improve longevity, and perform their best. Inspired by the training method of 3-time NFL MVP and 6-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and developed with his business partner and co-founder Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. TB12 integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive fitness. TB12 supports active individuals through an omni-channel approach that incorporates physical locations, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics, and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.HSS.edu.

