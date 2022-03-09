FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE SWIMMING TEAMS HEAD TO NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

LAKELAND, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Southern College women's and men's swimming teams will send 18 total student-athletes to the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held this week in Greensboro, N.C. For the women, five of the student-athletes received individual event qualifications, with two additional swimmers to be used in relay competitions. On the men's side, nine received individual event qualifications, with two additional swimmers to be used in relay competitions.

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Center: Greensboro Aquatic Center

Dates: March 9-12, 2022

Coverage: Results and Live coverage will be shared once made available by the NCAA.

Heading into the NCAA's, the men's program is ranked No. 7 in the latest College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll, while the women's program is ranked No. 17.

The men's team will send the most individual qualifiers since the 2017 season when the Mocs sent ten swimmers to the NCAA Finals. This year, the men led the Sunshine State Conference (SSC) with qualified student-athletes as nine swimmers cover 21 individual events and five relays including the 200-medley relay, 400 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 800 free relay. Freshman Milosz Mencel and senior JJ Saslo will represent FSC in any of the five relay teams as relay-only swimmers built by fantastic relay performances this year, helping lead the Mocs to three podium finishes in relays at the SSC Championships.

The women qualified for seven total individual events and two relays. Freshman

Maja Eriksson

will be an addition for the team to compete in the 800 free relay, with sophomore Allie Brinton availably for the 400 medley relay. Brinton represented FSC in the NCAA Championships last year in the 200 fly.

"This is the most individual qualifiers we've had selected since [assistant coach] Kendal Casey and I started here in 2018 and we are super excited," said head coach Andy Robins. "We had a great meet at the SSC Championship, and we are anxious to head up to Greensboro see what we can do. These swimmers have worked extremely hard, and I am confident that we will see some great results."

Swimmers earn automatic spots by achieving NCAA "A" times throughout the season but can also be selected based on the strength of their "B" times. Once a swimmer has been chosen to compete in a specific event or events at the National Finals, they may compete in any additional event in which they achieved the NCAA "B" standard. However, each swimmer is limited to no more than four individual events, or seven total events including relays.

FSC Women's Swimming at the NCAA Championships

The Mocs have competed in the NCAA Championships 10 times, dating back to 2009-10, when the team finished in a tie for 34th place. Florida Southern women have placed in the top 10 four times with a sixth-place finish in 2012-13 their best NCAA finish to date. Mary O'Sullivan won two NCAA championships in her FSC career, finishing first in the 200 free and 200 back at the 2011 NCAA Finals. Alli Crenshaw, the SSC Swimmer of the Decade, won three total NCAA Championships, defending her 1000 free in 2013 and 2014, with a 2013 title in the 1650.

FSC Men's Swimming at the NCAA Championships

The Mocs have competed well at the NCAA National Championships since their first NCAA appearance in the 2009-10 season, with back-to-back Runner-Up finishes in the 2013 and 2014 championships. The men's team have a combined 11 NCAA National Champions in their history, including SSC Swimmer of the Decade Jeb Halfacre, who defended his 200-backstroke national championship three years in a row. Matthew Holmes won back-to-back 400 IM national titles, with six relay championships during over a 10-year span. Florida Southern has placed in the top-10 the NCAA 9-of-11 years, with no NCAA Championships the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the Mocs finished 10th as a team.

Qualified Women's Team Student-Athletes

Jazzy Hoffmann, Sophomore, Atlanta, Ga.



Hoffmann, a sophomore from

Atlanta, Ga.

, had a fantastic year leading up to her NCAA Championship qualification in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. She was named the SSC Women's Swimmer of the Week back in October and selected to the All-SSC First Team last week. Hoffmann set two school records this year, both during the women's team third place run at last month's SSC Swimming Championships. Winning second in the 50-yard freestyle, Hoffmann set a new school record with a time of 22.95 and followed up with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, and new school record with a time of 50.18. Hoffmann qualified in the 50 free last year for her first NCAA finals appearance.

Erin McCann , Senior, Decatur, Ala.



McCann qualified in the 200 free this year after posting a 1:51.23 time at the SSC Championships. At day two of the SSC Championships, McCann also posted a strong 1000 free "B" standard time, finishing in 10:19.57 and top 20 of the SSC best times.

Teagan Michalek , Sophomore, Naperville, Ill.



The sophomore qualified for her first NCAA championship after a 55.68 finish in the 100 back in the fourth day at the SSC Championships. Her "B" standard time was the fourth-best time in the SSC for the entire 2021-22 season. Although not a competing event, Michalek had a top 10 time in the 50 back, with a 26.39 time. Michalek was just outside "B" standard time in the 100 fly.

Olivia Miles , Freshman, Margate, England



The Moccasin newcomer qualified for two events in her collegiate debut with a 10:16.35 time in the 1000 free and 17:09.93 1650 free "B" standard time. Both qualifying times came as part of the Mocs third-place SSC finish and great inaugural year. Her mile swim was second best in FSC history and a new personal best.

Emily Peck , Sophomore, Nicholasville, Ky.



Selected to the All-SSC Second Team, Peck qualified for the NCAA Championships with a 200-yard breaststroke standard time of 2:16.68. The sophomore from

Nicholasville, Ky.

set the 2:

16.68 B

standard time at the Panther Invitational back in November to set the second-best time in FSC history. She also finished second in the 200 breast at the SSC Championships with a time of 2:17.10.

Qualified Men's Team Student-Athletes

Miguel Bernotti, Graduate Student, Caracas, Venezuela

Bernotti makes his second consecutive NCAA appearance after qualifying in the 200-butterfly last year. He continued his work on the fly as he again qualified in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:46.89 at the SSC Championships this year in his first-place performance. His time is the best recorded time in the SSC this year and third best in FSC history. Bernotti is a 10-time All-American in his FSC career.

Brandon Dyck, Senior, Cary, NC

Dyck qualified in four events this year including the 200 IM (1:47.79), 100 butterfly (47.42), and both the 100 (46.56) and 200 (1:44.89) backstroke. Dyck was just named to the 2021-22 All-SSC First Team by becoming the sixth men's swimmer in league history to earn four All-SSC honors. Dyck joined former FSC Swimmers Luis Rojas (2011-15) and Matthew Holmes (2015-19) in accomplishing the feat. Winner of the 100 back in the SSC Championships, Dyck added second place finishes in the 200 back and 100 butterfly. As part of his backstroke role in the 400-yard medley relay, Dyck set a new SSC meet record for the event. Familiar with the NCAA Championships, Dyck qualified for the 100 back last year with 18-total All-American honors.

Kyle Micallef, Sophomore, Melbourne, Australia

Named SSC Swimmer of the Week in November, Micallef set school records this year in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. The Melbourne, Australia native set a new FSC and SSC record in the 50 free with an impressive 19.59 finish and first Moccasin to earn an automatic qualification to the NCAA Championships. He also set a school record in the 100 free with a time of 43.64 to earn him a qualification in the 100 free at the NCAA finals. A four-time All-American, Micallef was named All-SSC Second Team last week.

Ludwig Mueller, Sophomore, Plauen Saxony, Germany

Mueller qualified in the 200 breaststroke after a 1:59.64 B standard time at the SSC Championships this year. Last year Mueller qualified in the 200 breast, on his way to earn three All-American honors in his first year with the Moccasins. A competitor in the 100 breast, Mueller finished third in a podium sweep at the SSC Championships.

Elder Oliveira, Junior, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Another repeat NCAA qualifier in last year's 500 and 1000 free events, Oliveira had a productive SSC Championship run with a total of three podium finishes. This year the Brazilian qualified in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:13.21), 500-yard freestyle (4:23.72), and the 1650-yard (15:34.72) freestyle for the NCAA Championships. A second-place finisher at the SSC Championships in the 1650, Oliveira added third place finishes in the 500 and 1000-yard freestyle events. Oliveira tallied four All-American honors last year and was named to the All-SSC First Team this year.

Keith Peristeridis, Sophomore, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Peristeridis qualified for his first NCAA appearance with a 4:26.94 time in the 500-yard freestyle at the SSC Championships. He was named to the SSC Second Team after a great run this year in a variety of events and earned third place in the 1650 freestyle at the SSC Championships last month.

Luka Prostran, Junior, Zagreb, Croatia

Another first-time qualifier, Prostran qualified for the NCAA finals with a 9:18.28 time in the 1000 free at the Panther Invitational this season. Although not making an NCAA qualification in other events, Prostran posted an SSC top-five time in the 1650 free at the SSC Championships.

Ludovico Viberti, Freshman, Torino, Italy

An impressive first year for Viberti to be selected to four different events for the NCAA Championships (200 IM, 100 and 200 breaststroke, and 100 freestyle). Viberti was named the SSC Swimmer of the Week in October on his way to an All-SSC First Team selection. He won the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke at the SSC Championships and added a third-place finish in the 200 and 400 IM.

Matteo Zampese, Junior, Bologna, Italy

Zampese is the final Moccasin with an individual event qualification and his first NCAA appearance. He is one of three men who qualified in the maximum four individual events, with bids to the 200 IM, 100 and 200 breast, and the 100 free. Zampese recently won the 200 IM at the SSC Championships and added second place finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, with third place in the 100 free to earn an All-SSC First Team honor.

