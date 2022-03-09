Forbes Recognizes Prime Trust as One of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 Trailblazing fintech startup recognized for employee satisfaction, employer reputation, hypergrowth

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 . This prestigious list showcases innovative startups in the United States who exceed employee satisfaction, employer reputation and company growth.

Prime Trust was given the honor and distinction to join the list of 500 companies out of the 10,000 that were evaluated. Forbes analyzed more than 8 million data points to identify the top startup employers.

"Receiving this recognition by Forbes as one of the top-ranking employers in the country is further validation that Prime Trust's biggest asset is its talent," said Tom Pageler, Chief Executive Officer at Prime Trust. "The challenges of doing business brought on by the pandemic have only made our teams stronger as we refocused our commitment and investment in our people and culture. In 2021 we doubled our headcount, we closed a $64M Series A round and have seen a 2000% increase in new accounts."

This award follows another important recognition for Prime Trust that the company was selected for CB Insights second annual Blockchain 50 , which showcases the 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world. 2022 is shaping up to be another year of new milestones and achievements for the company.

Founded in 2016, Prime Trust stands at the intersection of the digital asset ecosystem, with over $3.5B transactions processed per month. The company's mission critical financial infrastructure enables the seamless, secure flow of digital assets including qualified custody, payment rails, liquidity, settlement, fundraising and more. Prime Trust's plug and play APIs and widgets power the world's leading crypto exchanges, NFT creators, digital wallets, Alternative Trading Systems, RIA platforms, broker dealers, crowdfunding platforms, and neobanks.

To compile the annual list, Forbes Best Startup Employers 2022 uses innovative methodology to evaluate employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points and can be found here .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. Our API platform and plug-and-play widgets allow companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms.

Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com

