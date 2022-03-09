HELIXintel Closes $4 million in Seed Funding

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HELIXintel announced today it recently closed $4 million in seed funding from the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, Stellifi, and Lab Ventures, along with follow-on capital from Motivate Ventures and Green Egg Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate the company's strong year-over-year growth and expand nationwide to help customers simplify their building management needs.

HELIXintel's platform can manage any type of equipment in the maintenance ecosystem and caters to a wide variety of industries. Currently partnered with companies across the United States, the platform supports real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, education, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. HELIXintel is leveraging partnerships with top OEM and maintenance service companies to ease the impact of equipment downtime, environmentally inefficient equipment, and rising energy costs.

"Our team has years of experience supporting OEM equipment across the country, so we know firsthand that equipment management is fragmented, time-consuming and inefficient, causing businesses to spend more on repairs or new products and consume more energy due to equipment inefficiencies. HELIXintel helps you stay on top of your maintenance with a simple, intuitive, and collaborative platform," said HELIXintel CEO and Co-Founder Jon DeWald. "The latest round of investment will help us simplify maintenance needs for businesses that want to save time and money in the process."

HELIXintel offers streamlined facilities management processes, seamless collaboration with suppliers and service providers, improved asset tracking, inventory utilization and uptime, and insightful best practices in preventative maintenance.

"At Munich Re Ventures, we are committed to supporting companies that leverage technology to maintain and run equipment more effectively, efficiently, and economically," said Timur Davis, Investment Principal, Munich Re Ventures. "Through our HSB fund, we are excited to partner with the HELIXintel team and support its mission to help businesses run smoothly."

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management, and IoT technology services. As a leading provider of equipment breakdown insurance, HSB knows the importance of regular preventive maintenance to reduce costs, avoid downtime, and help equipment run better and longer.

HELIXintel is also partnered with Stellifi, a Proptech-focused venture firm formed by vertically integrated real estate operators OTH Capital. The variety of group's invested in HELIXintel reflects the core belief in their mission.

"HELIXintel is on a mission to change the way equipment is sold and maintained, providing owners with a complete platform to proactively manage, procure, and service their equipment. Property owners can realize substantial savings while reducing their energy consumption as HELIXintel connects them directly to procurement and energy rebates," said Paolo Boero, Managing Partner at Stellifi.

About HELIXintel

HELIXintel (Buffalo, NY) is a startup company focused on helping businesses navigate their equipment and inventory management. Founded in 2019, HELIXintel simplifies maintenance management for businesses of all sizes and industries. HELIXintel's platform allows businesses to organize, track, and maintain their equipment, parts, supplies, and tasks in one location. It saves time and money by seamlessly connecting businesses to authorized vendors. The platform's intuitive interface, accessibility, and quick response time all contributed to Buffalo Business First recognizing HELIXintel as one of their 10 startups to watch in 2022. HELIXintel also boasts SOC 2 Type 1 certification, continuing their commitment to cybersecurity. For more information on HELIXintel, visit their website at https://helixintel.com/. For the most recent news and company updates, follow HELIXintel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB's mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions, and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company's highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Munich Re Ventures (MRV)

Munich Re Ventures is the venture capital arm of Munich Re Group, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance, and insurance-related risk solutions. With more than $1 billion in assets under management, Munich Re Ventures invests in the most innovative start-ups transforming the future of risk and risk transfer. MRV's experienced investors are financially driven, while focused on the strategic interests of Munich Re and the broader insurance industry. MRV works closely with Munich Re Group businesses across the globe to fund and partner with the best emerging companies developing new technologies and business models – and risks – for tomorrow's world.

About Stellifi:

Stellifi is an early-stage venture capital firm committed to investing in transformative companies and visionary founders in the real estate space. Stellifi was formed by OTH Capital, a vertically integrated real estate firm operating primarily in the multifamily space.

