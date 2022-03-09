High-Tech High Heels - North Texas announces Winter 2022 grantees

Latest grantees committed to provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programming to over 1,600 girls in grades K-12.

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Tech High Heels – North Texas, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to invest in the education and development of young women to increase the number who pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, announced its winter 2022 grantees. The newly selected nonprofits located across North and Central Texas will provide STEM activities and training to over 1,600 girls and young women, and 60 educators.

Grantees include:

Design Connect Create (DCC) – to support their AccelerateHER Physics and CodeHER Coding Camps in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) – to deliver STEM Gender Equity training to one cohort of Educators in Mesquite ISD

After-School All-Stars (ASAS) North Texas – will deliver the #FemSTEM academic enrichment club, exclusively for female students at 6 Dallas schools, reaching an estimated 220 girls

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas - to fund Eureka!, a STEM program for girls as well as internships/externships for 10 th graders

Friends of Solar Prep - STEM Professional Development for 30 Solar Prep teachers that will impact 750 girls.

GEMS (Girls interested in Engineering, Mathematics and Science) - for capacity building to hire one part time staff member to support their STEM Camps for 120 middle school girls.

Aggie STEM - for their summer program that would provide up to 40 female students with a scholarship to attend a five-day residential or online STEM summer camp

Girlstart - to reach over 350 North Texas high-need girls every week with high quality, hands-on STEM educational experiences through several after school programs

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) - to support their new Girls of Color Discovering STEAM camp. The students will also engage in one-on-one mentoring with the UT Dallas STEM undergraduates and professors

More information about the impact our grantees make in our community, visit www.hightechhighheels.org/texas-chapter/.

The High-Tech High Heels North Texas Chapter Board of Directors is led by President Amber Scheurer. Amber and the entire North Texas Chapter is committed to supporting organizations focused on improving STEM education, providing learning opportunities to girls and young women across the entire K-12 STEM academic pipeline, and increasing the number of females pursuing STEM careers.

About High-Tech High Heels

High-Tech High Heels was founded in 2001 by 30 women from Texas Instruments with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM fields. These women pooled their resources to fund programs to increase the number of girls entering into a college-level degree program in STEM. After more than two decades, HTHH continues to invest in programs that close the gender gap in STEM fields. HTHH is expanding nationally, with chapters in North Texas and Silicon Valley and are continuing expansion efforts to Denver and South Texas. For additional information, visit hightechhighheels.org .

