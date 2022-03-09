MOVES® SLC™, by Thornhill Medical, is Awarded U.S. Army Airworthiness Release, adding to its growing credentials

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thornhill Medical is proud to announce that the company's innovative portable, integrated life support system, MOVES® SLC™, has been granted certification by the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC) Aviation Engineering Directorate (AED) for fleet-wide U.S. Army Airworthiness Release (AWR), as an approved Patient Movement Item (PMI). The achievement of AWR recognizes the MOVES® SLC for use by the military in extreme environments in which it is often deployed, supporting the goal of improved patient survivability during evacuation.

The AWR has been approved for all U.S. Army MEDEVAC platforms, greenlighting its use on aircraft including U.S. Army UH/HH-60A/L/M, MH-60K and MH-47G helicopters.

To achieve this important milestone, the MOVES® SLC™ was evaluated by the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL) against the Joint Enroute Care Equipment Test Standard (JECETS), which is published jointly by the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and which mandates completion of a rigorous testing regime including: Operation at Altitude and in Extreme Environments, Electromagnetic Interference, Explosive Atmosphere, Night Vision Device Compatibility, Electromagnetic Compatibility, among others.

This accomplishment further adds to the growing list of qualifications that MOVES® SLC™ has fulfilled which validate its suitability for use in military care scenarios. This includes testing to standard BS EN 794-3 (which details particular requirements for emergency and transport ventilators) and further testing by USAARL based on MIL-STD- 810G.

"We are proud of our continued commitment to meeting and exceeding the rigorous high standards set by the U.S. Army, "says Derek Watt, Director of Commercial Products at Thornhill Medical. "The Thornhill Medical team is dedicated to creating medical technology that can save lives, especially in the most challenging and unpredictable circumstances."

Lesley Gouldie, Thornhill's President and CEO, adds, "as scientists, engineers and innovators, we are always striving to achieve the best and push the boundaries of what's possible. This latest designation is a testament to the hard work and skill of our team, and reflects our deep expertise in creating technology solutions to improve battlefield trauma care, prolonged field care and patient transport."

About MOVES® SLC™

MOVES® SLC™ extends the critical care window on the battlefield of today and tomorrow. The micro-integrated technology combines an oxygen concentrator, a unique O2-conserving ventilator, suction and complete vital signs monitoring in a single, rugged, portable, battery-powered unit without the need for heavy, dangerous oxygen tanks. MOVES® SLC™ builds upon the functionality of the first-generation MOVES®, which is the current Portable Patient Transport Life Support System (PPTLSS) deployed by the United States Marine Corps.

About Thornhill Medical

Thornhill Medical is a leading developer of innovative medical technologies, including amongst others, its proprietary MOVES® SLC™ integrated life-support technology and MADM™ the first portable in-line vapor anesthesia delivery device that turns any ventilator into an anesthesia workstation. Thornhill Medical's ground-breaking products are produced to be used around the world by emergency health care providers, military medical teams and disaster relief responders. Thornhill Medical has a wide range of expertise from basic science such as physiology, critical care medicine and electrical and mechanical engineering.

