Ncontracts Hosts 18th Annual Connect Intranet Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced the annual Connect Conference, previously organized by OnSemble for its customers, which is being held this year on March 9th and 10th.

"We're thrilled to host our newest customers from OnSemble at the Connect Conference this year," said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts."We've received tremendous feedback and strong early adoption of our solutions from OnSemble customers, and we're excited to share our roadmap and vision to help them leverage their ongoing investments in their intranet technology."

Ncontracts acquired the OnSemble intranet business in November 2021 and has been working to further integrate the intranet customer base and business into the Ncontracts solutions.The Connect conference provides a perfect opportunity for OnSemble customers to learn how to get the most of out their intranet product while leveraging the intranet as a platform for a risk and compliance framework in their financial institution.

"We are excited to host this event for our OnSemble Intranet customers. It brings together a community of users that are looking for ways to create and enhance their employee's engagement,"said Melissa Outlaw, EVP of Client Services."From new employees seeking to learn best practices to advanced users wanting to take it to the next level, we're excited for everyone to come, learn, and enjoy over the course of our two days together."

This year's Connect conference will be held virtually and feature over 15 different sessions, speakers, and topics of interest to OnSemble users.A highlight of the conference is the "Bestie" Customer Awards,which are awarded to customers demonstrating unique and impactful uses of intranet technology in their organizations.The awards are user-generated and voted on by the OnSemble customers. For more information on the Connect conference please visit the conference web page at www.ncontracts.com/2022-connect-conference.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management.The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 3rd consecutive year.Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

