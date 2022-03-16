CP commits to clarifying train traffic data submitted as part of regulatory review of the CP-KCS combination

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today made the following statement in response to the Surface Transportation Board's (the "STB") decision on Wednesday asking Applicants to "address an apparent inconsistency in certain data submitted" to the STB.

CP welcomes and expects a comprehensive regulatory and environmental review of our application and shares the STB's desire for accurate, consistent information across all aspects of that review. As called for by the decision, CP will submit to the STB by March 21 a full explanation of the data submitted with its Application and shared with the Board's Office of Environmental Analysis in connection with its review of the Application. We look forward to the STB restarting the procedural schedule for its review of the proposed CP-KCS transaction following its review of the explanation Applicants will provide.

