Chopin Imports Announces New U.S. National Distributor

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chopin Imports Ltd. (CIL), the marketing company for the Chopin Vodka brand and other best-in-class spirits, announced today that it has committed to a national distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The realignment allows Chopin Imports to offer its entire portfolio to the retail network through a single distributor.

"This is a new and exciting chapter in our company's storied history in the United States. We intend to build upon our brands' success and feel assured RNDC will be the right partner to grow our business," said Tad Dorda, Founder and CEO of Chopin Imports. "This will be a strong collaboration of family-owned companies with shared values and excellent brand-building reputations."

The new strategic partnership alignment results from a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape focusing on growing the entire Chopin Imports portfolio of ultra-premium craft brands.

"RNDC is excited about the new national alignment with Chopin Imports," said Bob Hendrickson, RNDC Chief Operating Officer. "RNDC's best-in-class execution in the marketplace combined with our continued investments including our recent expansion in Illinois, New York and the control states, along with Chopin Imports portfolio of brands will allow us to execute their strategic initiatives and vision and drive continued growth among customers and consumers."

"To achieve our long-term growth plans, we have chosen the distributor network that we feel gives our portfolio of brands the best opportunity to be successful," remarked Chuck Kane', COO of Chopin Imports. "Our new RNDC partnership and continued relationships with other distributor partners will be the foundation of Chopin Imports' success for years to come."

The agreement will be fully effective on April 1, with dual representation between SGWS and RNDC during the transition period. In addition, Chopin Imports will continue to support its solid relationships with current distributors in other markets.

Chopin Imports portfolio includes its namesake Chopin Vodka, Botanika Angelica Liqueurs, Dorda Liqueurs, Kasama Rum, Dos Deus Vermouths, Ron Carupano Rum, Gordon & MacPhail Scotch Whiskies, Benromach Scotch Whiskies, Hinch Irish Whiskey, Ninth Wave Gin, Red Door Gin, Koch El Mezcal, Maguey Spirits and Terralta Tequila.

About Chopin Imports Ltd.

Chopin Imports Limited (CIL) was established to market one of the world's top vodkas, Chopin Vodka, and other expressions created by the Dorda family. Chopin Vodka products are distilled from local ingredients grown in Podlasie region, Poland (100km east of Warsaw) and the entire distillation process – from growing, cooking, fermenting and distilling raw ingredients, to bottling – is carefully tended on the family estate. Chopin Vodka was the first to debut ultra-luxury vodka in 1993 with its iconic bottles design that have since redefined the vodka sector. CIL offers its renowned single-ingredient vodkas – potato, rye and wheat; limited-edition line of SINGLE, once distilled spirits that showcase just how different vodkas can be; and a trio of Dorda Liqueurs (Dorda Coconut, Dorda Double Chocolate and Dorda Sea Salt Caramel). Naturally gluten-free, Chopin Potato Vodka has been named one of the best vodkas by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition for eight years consecutively with Chopin Potato being the most awarded potato vodka in the world. CIL has since used its successful sales and marketing insights to expand its super-premium agency brand portfolio. Chopin Imports portfolio includes its namesake Chopin Vodka, Botanika Angelica Liqueurs, Dorda Liqueurs, Kasama Rum, Dos Deus Vermouths, Ron Carupano Rum, Gordon & MacPhail Scotch Whiskies, Benromach Scotch Whiskies, Hinch Irish Whiskey, Ninth Wave Gin, Red Door Gin, Koch El Mezcal, Maguey Spirits, and Terralta Tequila.

About Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC)

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States, with the expected addition of the New York market in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

