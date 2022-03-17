College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of the 50 Best Value Online Colleges & Universities for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 50 Best Value Online Colleges & Universities for 2022.

"Online degree programs are an excellent option for those seeking the greatest value out of their education."

Seeking convenience and flexibility from their college experience, many students are turning to online education. It can also offer great value.

"Everyone is looking for the highest quality education at the lowest price tag," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "With fewer external expenses involved, online education is an excellent option for those seeking the greatest value out of their degree."

To determine The 50 Best Value Online Colleges, College Consensus considered schools with at least three fully-online bachelor's degree programs and the lowest full-time, out-of-state tuition rates. The results of respected college ranking systems were then combined with thousands of real student reviews to create a unique meta-ranking. This approach provides a comprehensive and holistic view missing from other college rankings.

The Top 10 Best Value Online Colleges & Universities for 2022 are:

Western Carolina University Eastern Illinois University University of North Dakota Southern Illinois University-Carbondale University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Westfield State University University of South Florida University of Wisconsin-Stout California State University-East Bay Florida International University

Visit the ranking to see the full list of 50 schools.

"Budget-conscious students and families deserve to know their options when it comes to low-cost online education," continues Jeremy Alder. "By listing the top Consensus-ranked online schools in order of affordability, our ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges & Universities allows students to instantly see what are the best schools at the best price for an online degree."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of our Annual Consensus Rankings. Throughout March and April, College Consensus will be publishing dozens of new national, regional, and state college rankings for 2022.

For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

