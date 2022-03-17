SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zai Lab Limited - ZLAB

NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zai Lab Limited ("Zai Lab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZLAB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Zai Lab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") published a notification identifying Zai Lab, among other companies, as in potential violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which allows the SEC to delist companies and ban a company's shares from being traded if the company fails to allow U.S. regulators to review their company audits for three straight years. Zai Lab and the other companies named in the SEC notification have until March 29, 2022 to challenge the charges against them.

On this news, Zai Lab's stock price fell $6.74 per share, or 18.34%, to close at $30.02 per share on March 10, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP