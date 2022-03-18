Aker Offshore Wind AS: 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report Published

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind AS hereby publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report.

The report is attached and also available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

