Envoy Solutions Strengthens Northeast Presence with ATRA Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire ATRA Janitorial Supply Company, based in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. This highly valued business provides innovative janitorial supplies to a wide range of customers, including healthcare, retail, and educational institutes throughout New Jersey. In recent years, the COVID-19 Pandemic has highlighted the need for ATRA's best-in-class products, such as disinfectants and other cleaning supplies. ATRA is the third New Jersey-based company to join Envoy Solutions' rapidly growing national platform this year and the 11th acquisition since August 2021. The new partnership will advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive.

"Highly-valued companies like ATRA are helping us realize our true potential as a leading distributor across the country," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I am excited about the new partnership with Tony Jr., Jason Crisafulli, and the rest of their team. By joining together, we are building on our progress in the Northeast, a key market to introduce our best-in-class products and services to new customers."

ATRA, founded in 1983, spans two generations in the Crisafulli family. The company has seen significant growth under the current leadership of brothers, Tony Jr. and Jason Crisafulli. In 2015, ATRA opened a second location to expand its customer base. Throughout the years, the company has built a strong foundation with top-level service, high-quality products, and a customer-first approach.

"This is a special opportunity for our family, our company, and for all our team members," said Tony Crisafulli Jr., President of ATRA Janitorial Supply. "By joining Envoy Solutions, we will benefit from increased resources and an expanded geographic footprint while partnering with a company that values the rich traditions of family-founded businesses."

"I'm proud to be joining Envoy Solutions, a company that has become a driving force in our industry," said Jason Crisafulli, Vice President of ATRA Janitorial Supply. "As we look toward the future, I have complete confidence this decision will lead to future growth and prosperity for both our companies."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier diversified distribution company, is helping businesses thrive by leveraging the resources and expertise of regional partnerships to make buildings cleaner and people safer.

The industry-leading distributor provides a wide array of essential products, including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables, that are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply, Bio-Shine, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About ATRA Janitorial Supply Company:

ATRA Janitorial Supply Company, based in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, is a solutions-driven distributor that provides top-quality cleaning and maintenance supplies to customers throughout the Garden State. The company's goal is to solve problems for its customers in the Jan-San industry through service excellence and continued custodial training. For more information, please visit www.atrajanitorialsupply.com.

