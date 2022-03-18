ILLUMINATION AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCE "THE SING 2 SING-ALONG EXPERIENCE", CELEBRATING ILLUMINATION'S SING 2

BEGINNING MARCH 25, AUDIENCES ARE INVITED TO SING ALONG WITH ILLUMINATION'S MUSICAL SENSATION, SING 2, AT THEATERS NATIONWIDE

THE SPECIAL SING 2 SING-ALONG WILL BE AVAILABLE IN ALL MAJOR U.S. AND CANADIAN MARKETS

TICKETS AVIALABLE ON FANDANGO NOW

Illumination's blockbuster Sing franchise has earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office

The Sing 2 Sing-Along will feature lyrics to more than 20 hit songs, including, "Girl on Fire," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and the U2 classic,"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the success of Illumination's smash musical sensation, Sing 2, Illumination and Universal Pictures today announced the launch of The Sing 2 Sing-Along Experience in theaters nationwide.

Beginning March 25, audiences in the United States and Canada will be able to choose from multiple Sing 2 Sing-Along showings at participating theaters in all major markets and experience the thrill and joy of sharing unforgettable musical performances with fellow fans as, together, they sing their favorite songs along with the film's beloved characters. Tickets are available on Fandango now.

Conceived and designed as a one-of-a-kind experience for fans, the Sing 2 Sing Along welcomes audiences to join together in creating the kind of magic that usually only happens when a crowd unites in a live concert, as their favorite band performs their favorite song. The Sing 2 Sing Along provides fans that feeling again and again and again throughout the film.

The Sing 2 Sing-Along Experience will include lyrics to more than 20 of the biggest hits featured in the film, including "Girl on Fire," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "Let's Go Crazy," "She Bangs," and the beloved U2 classics, "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Illumination's Sing 2 has been playing in theaters and delighting audiences everywhere since Dec. 22. The blockbuster franchise has now earned more than $1 billion worldwide.

Illumination's Sing 2 celebrates the thrill of chasing your dreams, as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

With dozens of contemporary and classic hit songs, electrifying performances and breathtaking artistry, Sing 2 serves as an emotional reminder about the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal.

Sing 2 features all of the characters audiences fell in love with in the first film (voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Garth Jennings), plus additional characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, actors Bobby Cannavale and Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.

