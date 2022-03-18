Puffy Awarded As America's Best Mattress

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffy is the best mattress for a good night's sleep in America. Known for its top-notch sleeping experience & durability, Puffy - one of the top-rated mattresses in the United States - has been awarded America's Best Mattress yet again.

In addition to being featured on Forbes, People, & other notable sites, mattress reviews for Puffy are highly favorable & sales have skyrocketed in recent months.

Creating a better sleep environment for every American has been Puffy's driving inspiration since its inception. The range of discounts & offers it provides for its broad range of customers such as healthcare , military , teachers & students reflects the company's vision.

Puffy has won numerous awards & accolades for the state-of-the-art design & premium features of their mattresses, including Best Foam Mattress For Back Sleepers 2022 by Sleepopolis.

Several other accolades & recognitions were also bestowed upon the principal hybrid model, including Best Mattress For Side Sleepers With Back Pain 2022 by Forbes , Best Gel Mattress 2022 by CNet, & more.

Buying a new mattress for your home brings loads of pressure. Given the CDC 's report on sleep deprivation in the US, which stands at 35%, it is a crucial decision.

Puffy aims to curb this figure by providing the best sleep in the shortest amount of time, which is only possible with their unique blend of memory foam & hybrid mattress.

It is noteworthy that Puffy uses certified & domestically-sourced memory foam in their mattresses to create a cloud-like feel. With their innovative mattress design, recognition has come from an array of industry experts.

In addition to their sleep trial, Puffy products come with a lifetime warranty, free shipping, & flexible financing options. Puffy's Black Friday Mattress Sale is one of the most anticipated sales of the year.

In an interview with Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan, he expressed his gratitude regarding the company and the many accolades it has received in the recent past. He also revealed the process of conducting considerable market research that goes into uncovering the essential elements for enhancing sleep rejuvenation.

About Puffy

Puffy is an American mattress company based in the United States & Canada. Puffy is dedicated to offering you the finest mattresses, bedding, & bedroom furnishings.

Besides being featured on The Talk, Puffy recently won the Best Mattress of 2022 award. Visit Puffy at https://puffy.com for more information.

