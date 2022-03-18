StorageMart Continues Expansion Into the Lone Star State With Purchase of Highland Mini Storage Facility

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, adds another self storage facility in San Antonio to its Texas portfolio.

SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart continues its growth in the San Antonio area with the acquisition of Highland Mini Storage. This purchase includes 43,000 total net rentable square feet including 410 storage units and 80 parking spaces, with plans to expand the property. This facility will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming days.

The newly acquired property will be updated to meet StorageMart security standards – including new cameras around the property and an OpenTech Gate. The site will also receive general renovations, with plans to add an additional 263 new units and a new office building.

"Just a few years ago, the Texas self storage market was oversupplied. Today though, we believe it's as strong as it's ever been, and that's why we felt confident in our continued investment in San Antonio." Cris Burnam, Chief Executive Officer.

Together with five other self storage facilities around San Antonio, StorageMart looks forward to serving new customers in this market.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to supplying clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family-operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

