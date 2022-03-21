Inhance Technologies Announces its Enkase® Technology Does Not Impart LCPFACs to HDPE Packaging

HOUSTON, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies is pleased to announce that its Enkase barrier technology does not impart long-chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylate (LCPFAC) chemical substances to high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packaging. The absence of LCPFAC chemical substances has been verified by independent and certified testing laboratories which reported LCPFACs as not detectable using both U.S. EPA and CEN, the European Committee for Standardization, testing methods*. Inhance Technologies, a leading global provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies, remains dedicated to continuously developing and implementing innovative technologies that preserve and protect the environment.

As always, Enkase imparts a permanent barrier to HDPE packaging regardless of its shape, size or design. The technology protects the environment and product integrity by reducing ingredient loss, increasing shelf life and quality, while fully maintaining the recyclability of plastic packaging in existing recycle streams. Enkase fully recyclable barrier technology is critical for environmental protection, preventing more than 25,000 metric tons of annual chemical release to the environment that would otherwise occur due to packaging permeation. Further, Inhance Technologies treats polyethylene articles consistent with the requirements of the FDA found in 21 CFR § 177.1615(a).

Inhance Technologies has never used any poly- or per-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in any of its processes and is proud that Enkase barrier packaging is both fully recyclable and the most sustainable barrier packaging solution available when compared to multilayer or coextruded plastic, glass, and metal containers, as confirmed by lifecycle assessments through third-party resources.

* EPA method 537.1 and CEN/TS 15968:2010

About Inhance Technologies

Inhance Technologies is a global leading provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies. For more than 40 years, Inhance Technologies has been developing innovative technologies and solutions that enable new levels of product performance, while reducing environmental impact. With operations in the Americas, Australia and Europe, Inhance Technologies is transforming specialty plastics and chemicals on a global scale and in a wide range of industries, from consumer products to healthcare, electronics to agriculture. More information can be found at www.inhancetechnologies.com.

