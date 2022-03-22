Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF (METV) Launches in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today announced the launch of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF (METV) on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. METV is the first Metaverse ETF to list in Germany.

The Metaverse is broadly understood as a successor-state to today's mobile Internet, but which will involve countless interoperable and persistent virtual worlds, be richly integrated into the physical world as well, thereby creating a new medium and economy for work, leisure, and innovation. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have estimated that the Metaverse economy will be worth roughly $8 trillion. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, has said he believes the Metaverse economy will eventually exceed that of the physical world.

At an expense ratio of 0.59%, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF (METV) is the lowest-cost European exchange-traded product focused on the rapidly-growing Metaverse theme.

The Fund's underlying index is managed by Ball Metaverse Research Partners, an indexing and research firm led by Matthew Ball , a seasoned investor, advisor, and researcher of the Metaverse. The Index spans Metaverse companies across seven categories, including: compute, networking, virtual platforms, interchange standards, payments, content, and hardware. Notable holdings include Meta Platforms, Roblox, Unity, and Nvidia.

*Marketing Communication*

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup currently accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

About Ball Metaverse Research Partners:

Ball Metaverse Research is a financial and market research collective focused on the ongoing transition of global telecommunications, commerce and social engagement to the successor platform of the current Internet, known popularly as the 'Metaverse.' In addition to managing the Metaverse Index, Ball Metaverse Research publishes essays and studies on the future of the Internet, entertainment, gaming and social media, as well as convenes and participates in industry settings to promote standards and dialogue between important media and technology entrepreneurs, inventors, activists and enterprises. Prospectuses and Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for this ETF are available at www.carnegroup.com/roundhill . You can as well access a summary in English of your investor rights (including your rights for common actions for litigation) at: www.carnegroup.com/roundhill .

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. Before making any investment decisions, investors must read the prospectus and more particularly the risks and costs sections Information provided by Roundhill Financial Inc. (Roundhill Investments or Roundhill).

Fund: Roundhill UCITS ICAV. An open-ended umbrella Irish collective asset-management vehicle and an umbrella fund with segregated liability between sub-funds formed in Ireland under the Irish Collective Asset- management Vehicles Act 2015 and authorised by the Central Bank as a UCITS pursuant to the Regulations with registered number C458642 – and well passported in Germany with BaFIN (German regulator) under the UCITS Directive.

This communication has been issued by the Fund and approved as a financial promotion, for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services Market Act 2000 (FSMA), by Resolution Compliance Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:574048). The management company of the Fund ("Carne") has the right to terminate the arrangements for the marketing of the Fund in a country.

View original content:

SOURCE Roundhill Investments