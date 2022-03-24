Vial launches Ophthalmology Site Network with Dr. Raj Maturi as the first PI in the network

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial has officially expanded into Ophthalmology with the launch of the Vial Ophthalmology network . Vial's vision is to create a network of top investigators in Ophthalmology enabled by the Vial platform with services ranging from sophisticated patient recruiting to CRC hiring and technology to manage operations.

Vial strives to be a next generation site management organization by providing the necessary resources for clinics to run trials with faster execution and higher quality. When Vial partners with a specialty clinic, they take on the responsibilities of hiring CRCs to expand operations, trial acquisition by leveraging sponsor relationships, and patient recruitment via multi-channel marketing campaigns. Additionally, the Vial team is building a clinical trial tech stack backed by modern software that empowers investigators to scale their research practices.

The launch of the Vial Ophthalmology network is marked by the first addition to the site network, Dr. Raj Maturi and his research clinic, Midwest Eye Institute in Indianapolis, IN.

Dr. Maturi and his team specialize in retina research, specifically, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, and surgical and examination techniques. As Principal Investigator, Dr. Maturi has conducted numerous clinical trials sponsored by DRCR, the National Institutes of Health, and various pharmaceutical companies in an effort to advance treatment options available to patients.

"I'm thrilled to be the first of many Ophthalmologists to join the Vial network, and am looking forward to growing my research practice through this partnership."

In addition to being a practicing board-certified Ophthalmologist at Midwest Eye Institute, Dr. Maturi is also a Clinical Associate Professor at Indiana University. He plays a critical role in training physicians at the university, as well as physicians in developing countries, in retinal surgery techniques.

Dr. Maturi graduated with honors from New York University School of Medicine and completed his Ophthalmology residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. During his additional two-year fellowship at the University of Iowa, Dr. Maturi received the prestigious national Heed Scholar designation.

As Vial continues to expand into new therapeutic areas, the mission to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality to bring new therapies to market, remains at the forefront of their efforts.

