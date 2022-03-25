Annual State of NASA Address, Media Budget Briefing Set for March 28

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will give the 2022 State of NASA address at 2 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 28, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

Nelson will highlight NASA's plans to explore the Moon and Mars, address climate change, promote racial and economic equity, and drive economic growth while sustaining U.S. leadership in aviation and aerospace innovation.

Following the State of NASA, Associate Administrator Bob Cabana and Chief Financial Officer Margaret Vo Schaus will host a virtual media teleconference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2023 funding request for the agency. Joining them for questions and answers are senior leaders from each of NASA's mission directorates.

Audio from the budget briefing will stream live on NASA's website.

U.S. media interested in participating in the teleconference must RSVP to Sean Potter at sean.potter@nasa.gov no later than two hours prior its start.

Timing of these activities are based on the President's budget release on Monday and are subject to change. The budget proposal for NASA and supporting information will post online March 28 as soon as possible at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

