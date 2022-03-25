Israel Corp. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its fourth quarter and annual results for the period ending December 31, 2021.

Selected Financial Figures for the fourth Quarter and 2021:

$m Q4/21 Q4/20 2021 2020 IC share in ICL profit 129 30 357 6 IC share in Bazan profit (loss) 24 (22) 78 (91) Amortization of excess cost (1) (3) (8) (9) Reversal of Impairment (Impairment) of Bazan

Investment 19 - (262) - Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter

level (11) (20) (77) (79) Tax Expenses of IC Headquarters - 1 - - Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders 160 (14) 88 (173)

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level 1

As of December 31, 2021, total financial liabilities1 were $1,599 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $583 million of which $8 are pledged deposits.

Net debt1 as of December 31, 2021, totaled $951 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivative transactions, which reduces the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $70 million, and the fair value of the Bazan call options2 which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $5m. As of September 30, 2021, the net debt1 was $998m.

Additional updates

On October 21, 2021, IC completed an investment of ~NOK 637m (~$74m) in AKAV Group ASA (OB: AKVA), a leading technology provider for the aquaculture sector, with NOK 322m (~$38m) in share issuance and NOK 315m (~$36m) from existing shareholders, for a c.18% stake.

On November 11, 2021, IC completed a share sale of 9% of Bazan Group to qualified investors for ~$85m together with options for additional stake of 7.3%, granted to the investors for no consideration, with exercise price of NIS 1.15 with maturity of 22 months. Currently IC holds c. 24% in Bazan.

On March 9, 2022, IC completed a sale of ~1.5% of ICL outstanding shares to international and Israeli institutional investors for a total consideration of ~$220m, post the sale IC holds 44.1% in ICL.

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies. For more details see detailed financial report.

IC Total Assets, Net

$m 31/12/2021 Assets

ICL (~587m shares, market value3,4) 5,666 Bazan (~796m shares, market value3) 221 Akva Group (market value) 66 Total Assets 5,959 IC's Net Debt 951 Total Assets, net 5,002

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, IC announced its updated strategy, IC plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. IC plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to IC updated Strategy Presentation

IC strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

IC current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL, TASE:ICL), a c.24% stake in the Bazan Group (TASE:ORL) and c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] On November 11, 2021, IC completed a share sale of 9% of Bazan Group to qualified investors for ~$85m together with options for additional stake of 7.3%, granted to the investors for no consideration, with exercise price of NIS 1.15, adjusted for dividends, with maturity of 22 months. Currently IC holds c. 24% in Bazan

[3] As of December 31, 2021.

[4] On March 9, 2022, IC completed a sale of ~1.5% ICL outstanding shares to international and Israeli institutional investors, post the sale IC holds 44.1% in ICL

