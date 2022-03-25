Legacy Boxing Series to be streamed for free on SEGI.TV

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to announce Legacy Sports Management and Coresports have partnered with SEGI.TV to stream the upcoming Legacy Boxing Series.

The fight night will start the 2022 season with an open-air event taking place 26 March at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, with a total capacity of 6,000 spectators and be broadcast with a delay starting at 7 PM EST/ 4 PM PST on Segi.TV.

Following the successful streaming of the fight between former World Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson, the partnership between Legacy Sports Management and Coresports will support SEGI.TV in cementing its position as a go-to sport streaming platform and disruptor to the pay-per-view market.

Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. Says, "We are excited to offer FREE access to this upcoming boxing card. We remain committed to providing exclusive quality content and expanding our AVOD model in an effort to increase shareholder value."

The highlight of Fight Night is Legacy's Cuban Mike Perez (26-3-1), who will defend his WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Title. His opponent is Czech Republic #1 Cruiserweight and independent world ranked #45, Vasil Ducar (10-4-1). Ducar has already had the privilege of boxing for a WBA Title at Wembley Arena in the UK, making him a serious opponent for Mike Perez. Perez, who is currently ranked #10 in the World Boxing Association, will be allowed to box for a world championship this year if he wins.

There will be a total of 11 fights on the fight card, including a WBO Youth World Championship between Olympian, Brian Arreguis and the Indian, Kulbir Dhaka. Both are undefeated and both have 4-0-0 fight records.

Sycamore Entertainment plans to continue developing its sports content and build on the Legacy Sports Management and Coresports partnership.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com

About SEGI.TV:

SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group that is designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

