IPC Awarded Top Workplaces Recognition for 2022

Wisconsin State Journal Bestows Honor for Second Straight Year

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) was recognized by Top Workplaces as one of the 60 top workplaces recognized in the Greater Madison area for 2022. The award was announced Sunday in the Wisconsin State Journal.

Staff at Independent Pharmacy Cooperative in Sun Prairie celebrate after receiving the Top Workplaces award for the second year in a row. (PRNewswire)

This recognition was based on survey responses from more than 100 employees at IPC, which were submitted during 2021. This is the second year in a row where IPC employee survey responses have resulted in the distinction.

"Not every company that participated made the list," said Energage Media Partnership Director, Bob Helbig, during the awards ceremony. "You're here for one reason, because your employees decided you deserve to be here."

For 2022, nearly 100 companies and 16,000 employees were surveyed, using 24 questions about the workplace and workplace culture put together by Energage. This year IPC was ranked 15 of 21 for companies in the midsize category, an even higher standing than last year.

"Our employees are the ones who make IPC what it is," said IPC CEO, Don Anderson. "Our organization and culture are shaped by the hard work and collaborative effort they put in each day."

IPC is made up of 194 employees throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico with office and distribution centers in Wisconsin and Arizona. When asked to describe the culture at IPC, they used words like inclusive, respectful, motivating, and supportive.

For nearly 40 years IPC has proudly served the independent pharmacy industry as the largest group purchasing organization owned by independent, community pharmacies. More than 6,000 independent pharmacies do business with or are members of Independent Pharmacy Cooperative.

