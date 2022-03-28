Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing Taps OpenText for Customer-Oriented Digital Transformation

OpenText Content Services and Digital Experience cloud solutions support bank with advanced information management and regulatory compliance innovation

WATERLOO, ON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced it is providing Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, a leading UK asset funder, with strategic content and customer communications management to support their Transformation initiative. The solutions will be delivered and managed in the OpenText Cloud, enabling Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing to implement strategic, group-wide document management, and provide its customers with secure, modern interactions.

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing is a division of Close Brothers, which was established in 1878 and provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services, and securities trading. The banking group is a FTSE250 company, employing over 3,700 people, principally in the UK.

"Within Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, we focus on developing our digital strategy and adopting cloud technology to meet customers' evolving expectations," said Peter Millard, Commercial Director. "The cloud-based OpenText content management platform will span our enterprise and deliver critical capabilities that will help improve experiences for our customers securely and efficiently."

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing will implement OpenText Extended ECM, which enables organizations to share, collaborate, and analyze information for more informed decision-making while mitigating risk through improved governance, compliance, and security. Close Brothers will also leverage OpenText Extended ECM to integrate content services with vital business applications like Salesforce, which bridges silos, expedites information flows, and expands governance for enhanced business processes.

To modernize customer experiences, the financial institution will also use OpenText's Digital Experience (DX) offering, OpenText Exstream, which leverages data and existing content within the organization to deliver omnichannel communications that empowers customer decision-making.

"By removing information silos, Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing has the comprehensive view needed to better serve its customers and improve operations," said Ted Harrison, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales, OpenText.

These offerings will be delivered as a managed service in the OpenText cloud and will include integrations into Salesforce and other key business applications.

