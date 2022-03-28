Full Sail University Announces Graduate Results for the 94th Annual Academy Awards

Over 35 Full Sail University alumni recognized on Oscar®-winning projects

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that over 35 alumni were credited on 8 Oscar®-winning projects at the 94th annual Academy Awards®. This year's in-person ceremony was held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, and aired live on ABC.

Full Sail University alumni have worked on films and projects that won across 16 different categories. Notable films included Dune, Encanto, King Richard, and many more.

For a look at the various Oscar®-winning categories Full Sail graduates have contributed to this year, please see below:

Best Actor, Will Smith ( King Richard )

Best Actress, Jessica Chastain ( The Eyes of Tammy Faye )

Best Adapted Screenplay, CODA

Best Animated Feature, Encanto

Best Cinematography, Dune

Best Costume Design, Cruella

Best Film Editing, Dune

Best Makeup and Hairstyling, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Original Score, Dune

Best Original Song, "No Time to Die"

Best Picture, CODA

Best Production Design, Dune

Best Sound, Dune

Best Supporting Actor, Troy Kotsur ( CODA )

Best Supporting Actress, Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story )

Best Visual Effects, Dune

At the 94th annual Academy Awards® ceremony, 119 Full Sail graduates were credited on 29 nominated projects across 20 categories. To learn more about Full Sail's graduate successes and the university's Film & Television centric degree programs, click here.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 83,565+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

