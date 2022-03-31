The Safe Aircraft Maintenance Standards Act is Essential Reform

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio introduced The Safe Aircraft Maintenance Standards Act today, calling for unannounced FAA inspections of foreign repair stations, minimum qualifications for mechanics and others working on U.S.-registered aircraft at foreign repair stations, data gathering and analysis, and a conditional moratorium on FAA certification of new foreign repair stations among other essential safety reforms.

"We applaud Chairman DeFazio's leadership on the issue of aviation safety and particularly as it relates to aircraft maintenance," stated AMFA National President Bret Oestreich. "As the carriers seek to accomplish more aircraft maintenance outside of the U.S., this bipartisan legislation is a huge step forward in ensuring that the flying public enjoys safe travel while leveling the playing field for U.S. workers and the companies that employ them."

"Chairman DeFazio's bill goes straight to AMFA's motto that safety in the air begins with quality maintenance on the ground," noted Mr. Oestreich. "We are in support and thank the thirteen original cosponsors while urging other legislators to join as supporters."

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents licensed and unlicensed technicians and related employees actively involved in the aviation industry. These technician and related employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled people it represents. For more information about AMFA visit www.amfanational.org.

