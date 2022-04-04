Jorden Bell joins company to drive growth, personalized customer experiences, and advanced marketing innovation.

ARBONNE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne PBC (Arbonne), a global leader in personal care, clean beauty and wellness products, has named Jorden Bell as its Chief Marketing Officer. Formerly Chief Brand Officer of fashion and lifestyle brand Stella & Dot, Bell brings over fifteen years of leadership and strategic branding experience to this position with Arbonne, including prior leadership roles in beauty and consumer goods companies.

"We are pleased to have a marketing executive and professional like Jorden joining our C-Suite team at Arbonne," shared Tyler Whitehead, CEO Arbonne. "She has been highly influential and a creative leader at the intersection of digital commerce and direct selling. We are confident she will be a wonderful addition as we empower Arbonne clients, customers, and consultants to share our brand into the future."

As Arbonne's new Chief Marketing Officer, Bell will lead the marketing organization, creative strategy development and innovation supporting the company's team of Independent Consultants across the globe. Bell will be a key contributor as the company builds upon our existing broad base of customers and clients. She will lead the strategy for long-term creative and marketing expansion opportunities for our consultants and brand ambassadors worldwide in geographic, demographic and digital frontiers. She will be based at Arbonne's headquarters in Irvine, CA and report directly to CEO Tyler Whitehead.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arbonne as Chief Marketing Officer," said Bell. "It is an exciting time to work within beauty and wellness. I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with such a strong leadership team and to help grow the mission of helping people flourish with healthy living."

About Arbonne

Since 1980 Arbonne PBC has created personal care, clean beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. 2021 marks Arbonne's first anniversary as a Certified B Corporation – the only certification of its kind to comprehensively measure a company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Arbonne is a proud portfolio brand of Groupe Rocher, a French purpose-driven company and European leader of botanical beauty, whose mission is to reconnect people to nature. Arbonne products are available online at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com .

