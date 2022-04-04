Asian Hall of Fame Launches New Season

Inductees, influencers, artists join forces against hate

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To overcome violence against Asians, Asian Hall of Fame presents a new season that advances cross-cultural collaboration and elevates Asian contributions. Events will take place in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Forums, celebrations and fundraisers will culminate in the Induction Ceremony at the historic Alex Theatre. Wells Fargo Bank, Moët Hennessy, Robert Chinn Foundation and Lily Liu are Season Sponsors.

"As geopolitical conflicts intensify, assault against Asians will escalate. Asian Hall of Fame is dedicated to overcoming anti-Asian hate by accelerating collaboration, amplifying trauma recovery, and correcting the undervaluation of Asian contributions to the country and the world," states Maki Hsieh, President & CEO.

Fundraisers support hate crime and trauma survivors with brain injury recovery. A new medical guild will help guide the Trauma Recovery Program. Policy forums will inform the new Make Hate Crime A Crime™ initiative that helps expedite hate crime prosecution. Asian Hall of Fame also activated its Crisis Relief Fund, and the Mother's Day Charity Concert will raise funds to ship relief packages to Ukraine.

To accelerate iconic collaborations in media, technology and entertainment, Asian Hall of Fame is strategically located at the Los Angeles studio of The Door's guitarist Robby Krieger. It is a Founding Supporter of the Academy Museum along with its founder Robert Chinn Foundation.

Its Digital Equity Program will launch a mobile game, audiobook and music album this year. The Asian-inspired DRAGON ZOOM© game advances women in technology. The audiobook Chinn Up is a 180-year Asian-American saga. Its second music album features Maki Mae with Robby Krieger (The Doors), Danny Seraphine (Chicago), John Paris (Earth, Wind & Fire), Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), amongst others.

The fourth annual Fellowship Program awards $25,000 worth of grants and work experience to each ESL, special needs and diversity fellow. Incoming fellows will be announced at flagship events.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian hate by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round cultural, educational and leadership events culminate in an Induction Ceremony that has celebrated martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Fundraising supports fellowships, digital equity programs and brain trauma recovery for hate crime survivors. For more information, visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley, (626) 600-9148 at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.

