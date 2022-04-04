Caldwell Intellectual Property Enters Los Angeles Market

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell Intellectual Property Law announced today the opening of its Los Angeles office. Situated at 100 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, the firm better positions itself to serve west-coast innovators in this vibrant hub for technology, media, and venture capital in the Greater Los Angeles region. The firm plans to grow the office aggressively and provide full-service intellectual property, business and litigation legal services to clients ranging from startups to established public companies. The Los Angeles opening follows the firm's national and international expansion strategy to grow in key technology markets. This expansion complements the firm's Boston, MA, Burlington, VT and London, UK offices.

Managing Member Keegan Caldwell remarked: "We're very excited to enter the Los Angeles market. LA is such a dynamic hub of innovation where technology, venture capital, content and digital media companies all converge. I expect the firm to be the go-to law firm helping companies navigate this ever-evolving space."

Building on its origins and driven by the needs of its clients, Caldwell IP now has leading practices in Intellectual Property, Litigation, Technology, Life Sciences and Venture Capital. The firm intends to use its Los Angeles presence to attract top legal talent that will add to the firm's strength in all these areas.

About Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

Ranked #1 Fastest-Growing Company in the US by Inc. Magazine, Caldwell IP Law is a boutique intellectual property law firm that better serves innovators and investors by providing strategic, high caliber IP services aimed at maximizing profits. A modern law firm for cutting-edge solutions, Caldwell has a proven and systematic approach for developing IP portfolios that reap financial success, proven by an allowance rate of 100% (38.2% higher than the industry standard).

Caldwell IP has a global presence with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Vermont, and London.

