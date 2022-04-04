Encycle Joins Distech Controls' Digital Partner Program

The program links Encycle's Swarm Logic® energy management software with system integrators through an open and collaborative approach.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial enterprise-level utility customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, announced today that it has joined Distech Controls' Digital Partner Program (DPP). Participation in the program will help link Encycle's Swarm Logic® energy-saving software with commercial and industrial customers looking to reduce HVAC-related energy consumption, costs, and emissions through trusted, best-in-class solutions.

Distech Controls selected Encycle based on its IoT-centered technology, available through Tridium's Niagara Frameworks.

The DPP brings together a network of world-class digital companies that share their expertise, technologies, and best practices to help make buildings more efficient, connected, and attractive. Distech Controls selected Encycle as a DPP partner based on its IoT-centered technology, complementarity with other program partners, technological openness (Swarm Logic is available on Tridium's Niagara Framework®), and collaborative practices.

"We are proud to partner with Distech Controls to tackle difficult HVAC energy challenges and mutually deliver proven energy and decarbonization results through our patented, Energy-as-a-Service approach to energy management," stated Steve Alexander, Encycle President and CEO. "This development marks yet another step in enabling connected buildings to reap all the benefits of Swarm Logic software, regardless of the building controls or system integrator they choose," Alexander explained.

"The key here is facilitating meaningful collaboration to deliver results for the customer," Joel Désiré, Senior Product Manager, Distech Controls. "Our digital partner companies offer their expertise to help create an advanced digital infrastructure, allowing for a better understanding of the building's overall usage as well as enhanced occupant experience. The system integrators then ensure quality deployment of the building management system and facilitate easy and reliable data exchange between OT and IT disciplines."

Encycle's Swarm Logic technology can be integrated with a building automation system (BAS), connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and individual RTU performance profiles. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels.

Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 20% on HVAC energy consumption, costs, and emissions with results that have been independently reviewed and verified.

Swarm Logic was recently upgraded to include Swarm IQ™ automated RTU fault detection of entire building and enterprise-wide portfolios, helping identify HVAC system operational failures. This new functionality moves customers into proactive, preventive maintenance practices, prolongs equipment life, and reduces facility maintenance costs.

For more information about Encycle's participation in the Distech Controls DPP or its Swarm Logic technology, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

