LONELY PLANET ENTERS NEW TERRITORY WITH A SERIES OF GUIDEBOOKS MEETING CONSUMER DEMAND FOR UNIQUE EXPERIENCES

Positioned for Today's Modern Traveler, the Series Leverages QR Codes to Unlock Additional Planning Content

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel media company and most trusted voice in travel guidance, Lonely Planet, is launching an Experience series, a totally new range of guidebooks designed to turn travel on its head.

These innovative guides were designed for a new generation of savvy travelers looking for a more interactive experience, with fresh perspectives from local experts that allow them to "dip in and dip out" at their own pace.

Readers will be able to find curated guidance that allows them to craft their own unique itineraries and offers a more personalized approach to trip planning. Ideally designed for those who want to make the most of their travels, each guidebook contains pull-out city maps, gatefold maps, and QR codes to unlock additional digital content from the Lonely Planet website, and is divided into experiences by themes, à la carte experiences, seasonal planning calendars, and trip builders.

A reflection of a new brand position and promise that Lonely Planet is "For Explorers Everywhere," the Experience series meets the needs of many types of travelers, both those who have been loyal to the brand for decades and those who are just now taking their first trips.

"As we usher in a rebirth of the travel industry in light of the global pandemic, the Experience series puts travelers back in the driver's seat of planning their own itineraries and exploring on their terms," said Sebastian Modak, Editor-at-Large at Lonely Planet. "This new series speaks to a multitude of travelers, from the months ahead planners, to those who go with the flow, and offers a range of tools from additional digital content to physical pocket-approved maps to suit a variety of needs."

Research conducted by Lonely Planet underscored that today's consumers are looking for recommendations from local experts, inspirations from beautiful visuals, and guidebooks that work in tandem with using their digital devices for planning. The Experience series provides all three with Lonely Planet local experts providing in-depth articles and under-the-radar places, complemented by visual guides, best-in-class photography, and illustrative maps.

Available in April 2022

Experience Italy

Experience Portugal

Experience Japan

Experience Iceland

Experience Scotland

Experience Ireland

Available in June 2022

Experience Barcelona

Experience London

Experience New York City

Experience Paris

Experience Rome

Experience Tokyo

Available in September 2022

Experience East Coast Australia

Experience Great Britain

Experience Hawaii

Experience New Zealand

Experience Thailand

Experience Vietnam

Available in November & December 2022

Experience Europe

Experience France

Experience Germany

Experience India

Experience Peru

Experience Scandinavia

The new Experience series books are available in bookstores or online at https://shop.lonelyplanet.com for $24.99 each.

About Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet, a Red Ventures Company, is a digital travel guidance company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand. Providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973, Lonely Planet reaches hundreds of millions of travelers each year online, in print and via mobile products and helps them unlock amazing experiences.

Lonely Planet can be found on lonelyplanet.com, mobile, video and in 14 languages, armchair and lifestyle books, ebooks and more. Visit us at lonelyplanet.com and join our community of followers on Facebook (facebook.com/lonelyplanet), Twitter (@lonelyplanet), Instagram (instagram.com/lonelyplanet) , and TikTok (@lonelyplanet)

