MORNINGSTAR FARMS® ADVANCES SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT WITH NEW RECYCLING, RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY AND INGREDIENT SOURCING INITIATIVES

Updated ingredients, packaging and process further reduce environmental impact and drive Kellogg's Better Days commitment forward

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningStar Farms® is expanding its current sustainability efforts this year with plans to roll out new recycle-ready packaging for select products, begin sourcing 100 percent Renewable Electricity and utilize a new plant-based soy ingredient from Benson Hill® that will reduce the brand's impacts on the environment. These efforts are part of Kellogg's Better Days commitment, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030, by addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, hunger relief and climate resiliency.

MorningStar Farms® new recycle-ready packaging for foods in flexible plastic bags will allow consumers to recycle clean and dry bags at retailers that participate in a store drop-off collection. Currently, MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® rigid plastic trays and MorningStar Farms® foods in paperboard boxes are recycle-ready at curbside in participating communities. The new packaging will appear in stores later this year.

Additionally, MorningStar Farms® has announced plans to begin sourcing 100 percent Renewable Electricity this year through a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, as well as an investment in Renewable Energy Credits.

"Our dedication and willingness to push boundaries on the sustainability front is something we take pride in," said Sara Young, general manager of plant-based proteins at Kellogg. "We've made it our mission to make plant-based foods that are both good for consumers and the planet. It's become a core principle of our brand and having that as a driver we think truly distinguishes us from other players in the space."

The brand has also partnered with Benson Hill®, an innovator in plant-based proteins. Benson Hill® has developed varieties of ultra-high protein soybeans that deliver at least 20 percent more protein right out of the ground compared to commodity U.S. soybeans. Through its partnership, MorningStar Farms® can incorporate Benson Hill soy ingredients that require as much as 70 percent less water and 50 percent less CO2e through the elimination of a traditional soy processing step1.

MorningStar Farms® and Benson Hill® are committed to making plant-based eating accessible and environmentally responsible. Benson Hill® ingredients meet all the quality and functionality standards of MorningStar Farms® food with the unique benefit of sustainable sourcing through Benson Hill®'s work with farmers and manufacturers.

"Our products are unique in that they deliver sustainability benefits from farm to ingredient," says Bruce Bennett, President of Benson Hill's Ingredient Business. "We're about providing all parties with the tools and resources they need to unlock the potential for holistically better food. Knowing MorningStar Farms® is a key player in the plant-based food industry, we're looking forward to working together to make a significant impact."

For more than 40 years, MorningStar Farms® has delivered great-tasting food for anyone looking to integrate more plant-based meals into their lives, in whatever way is right for them - whether that means at breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, or just a few times a week. With a wide variety of food across the MorningStar Farms® portfolio, they offer easy to love plant-based options how, where, and when consumers want them. To learn more visit MorningStarFarms.com and follow @morningstarfarms on Facebook and Instagram and @MorningStrFarms on Twitter.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL), moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1 Compared to commodity soy protein concentrate on a per kilogram of protein basis, based on preliminary Life Cycle Assessment results conducted by Blonk Consultants with the Agri-Footprint database (April 2021).

