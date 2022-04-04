Registration Open for "Women at the Helm" Panel Discussion & Networking Event in Observance of Mother's Day

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the second installment of Falvey Insurance Group's "Women at the Helm" speaker series: Women Balancing Career & Family. The event, in observance of Mother's Day, will include a panel discussion between five women who have excelled in their roles as senior professionals and mothers.

The panelists are:

Amy Walsh , Executive Director of Commercial Banking at JP Morgan Chase

Pattie Garrahy , Founder of The Garrahy Group

Audrey McClelland , Founder of MomGenerations and Contemporary Romance Author

Edythe De Marco , Managing Director - Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Lauren Hobbs , Chief Marketing Officer at Vivvi

Megan Bell, Director of Marketing at Falvey and mother of three, will serve as moderator.

"Women at the Helm – Women Balancing Career & Family" will be hosted at Quidnessett Country Club on Monday, May 9th beginning at 9:30 AM. Registration is complimentary to make this event accessible to all interested attendees and includes access to a networking reception prior to the panel discussion. We encourage mothers and daughters to attend. To learn more and register for the second event of the series, please visit falveyinsurancegroup.com/women-at-the-helm.

There were over 125 people in attendance at the first "Women at the Helm" panel discussion and networking event on International Women's Day, which highlighted Women Leaders in Business including Helena Foulkes, Barbara Cottam, Rachelle Green, and Gina Perini.

About Women at the Helm: With all female panelists and moderators, the goal of "Women at the Helm" is to spotlight female professionals who have made notable contributions to business, those who have balanced career and family, others who have made an impact in the insurance industry, and those who have encouraged diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organization.

For any questions related to "Women at the Helm", please contact Megan Bell at mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

